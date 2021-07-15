UN Aid Group Accused of Ethiopia Launching Propaganda Campaigns Against Them

A United Nations (UN) aid group, among others, has been accused by Ethiopia of launching propaganda campaigns against them amid an ongoing eight-month conflict and the humanitarian crisis in the country’s Tigray region.

People are starving to death in Ethiopia’s Tigray region due to famine conditions as fighting between Tigray fighters and Ethiopian and Eritrean forces continues, the Associated Press reported. Humanitarian aid groups, such as the UN World Food Program (WFP), have tried to help the area. Redwan Hussein, spokesman for the Tigray emergency force, said aid groups were “playing a destructive role”, without specifying which ones.

“Instead of coordinating aid, (they) are widely engaged in coordinating, remotely, propaganda campaigns to harass and defame the Ethiopian government,” Hussein said.

The pro-government Ethiopian news agency, ESAT news station, claimed that the WFP supported Tigray fighters in a broadcast, and the agency issued a response to the indictment on Thursday.

“WFP in Ethiopia and elsewhere in the world strictly adheres to the humanitarian principles of humanity, impartiality, neutrality and operational independence,” the WFP said.

For more reports from the Associated Press, see below.

The Ethiopian government has accused humanitarian aid groups working in its Tigray war-torn region of “arming” Tigray fighters and threatened to halt the operations of some groups there.

The allegations reflect the latest friction between the Ethiopian government and aid groups that for months have sought unrestricted access to the predominantly cut-off Tigray region, where the results have starved to death.

Redwan also said the Ethiopian government could “revise its agreement to work with some of them” if humanitarian workers do not “limit their aid activities and humanitarian issues”.

“WFP ‘s number one priority is to provide emergency food assistance to vulnerable and hungry communities,” the agency said.

Tigray forces regained control of much of the region last month including the regional capital, Mecca, as Ethiopian forces withdrew and the government declared a unilateral ceasefire.

Although the Ethiopian government has said the ceasefire is on humanitarian grounds, aid groups have said entry remains severely restricted and both the United States and the European Union have compared the situation to a “siege”. Telephone, internet and electricity connections have been cut off in most of the region.

Caravans of aid trucks were unable to enter the region for 10 days. The WFP said 50 trucks carrying 900 meters of food and other aid arrived in the capital Tigray on Monday but warned that “we need 100 trucks to move on any given day for half the time if we want to return the catastrophic humanitarian situation to region. “

The Ethiopian government has denied allegations that it is blocking aid to Tigray and says humanitarian flights have been given permission to fly to Mecca and the city of Shire, subject to cargo controls. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has claimed that there is no “hunger” in Tigray.

Abiy on Wednesday appeared to indicate an end to the ceasefire on Wednesday when he called on the Ethiopians to “repel” attacks against “internal and external enemies”. His spokeswoman, Billene Seyoum, did not comment.

New fighting broke out this week south and west of the Tigray between Tigray fighters and forces from the neighboring Amhara region claiming those lands are in their own right. Amhara politicians have called on young people to join the war.

Tigray fighters have dismissed the ceasefire as a “joke” and issued their demands for a pause in fighting, including the resumption of basic services in the region.