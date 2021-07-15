Odisha: CBI arrests two former executives of Green Ray company chit end | Ljmet Bhubaneswar





BHUBANESWAR: The CBI, investigating fraud from the 1,000-fund fund by Green Ray International Limited (GRIL), arrested two former company executives from Balasore on Thursday. The accused were identified as Sayamat and Mir Jamiruddin.

Sources said the accused are cousins ​​of GRILs MD, Mir Sahiruddin, who was arrested in February 2017. Sayamat and Jamiruddin had remained at large ever since.

We had followed their movements. Although they were named on the indictment filed on September 15, they had not appeared in court. A non-bail order (NBW) was issued against the duo. They were arrested from their home in the Jaleswar area, a CBI officer said.

GRIL has been accused of defrauding investors in various states with more than Rs 1,000 crores and transferring large sums of money to Dubai and Nigeria through hawala intermediaries. Sahiruddin, along with some of his associates, had flown with GRIL to Balasore in 2012 and started collecting deposits from people luring them with the promise of high profits. His fortune smiled and he entered into several other trades and opened branches all over the country. The CBI said GRIL had been linked to a company in Nigeria where it had bought a leased iron ore mine in April 2013. The investigative agency said Sahiruddins’ business had spread to Dubai as well. It had 47 branches in Odisha.

The company had promised investors a monthly dividend of 2,000 Rs against a fixed deposit of 1 loop.

Sources said a total of 12 cases had been registered against the company in various districts in the state between 2012 and 2014. The Economic Violations Division (EOW) of the State Crime Branch was initially investigating the fraud before the CBI took over the investigation in May 2014.

The EOW had confiscated about 20.68 hectares of land belonging to the company. While her deposits in the amount of Rs 57 in 46 accounts were frozen, the Crime Branch had seized Rs 9.55 lek in cash, 246 grams of gold coins worth 4.16 lak and 9.5 kg of silver coins worth 6, 67 Rs.

