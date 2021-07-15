Jibe of Mayawati In BJP, Samajwadi Party





The state of law and order in UP remains weak throughout the year, claimed Mayawati (File) Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati hit BJP and Samajwadi Party (SP) today, equating current and past governments in Uttar Pradesh with “jungle” raj“as anarchy” and claimed widespread irregularities in the recent elections in this country. “Jungle raj“as the anarchy that prevails under the BJP in Uttar Pradesh is no less than that which was under the previous regime of the Samajwadi Party,” she said in a statement in Hindi. The BJP put money and muscle power, abused state machinery, similar to what the SP had done when it was in power, and claimed victory in most countries in the Zila Panchayat and Block Pramukh polls, she claimed. “This has shamed democracy once again. This is reprehensible, unfortunate and a concern for everyone,” she said. She claimed that panchayat and local government elections in Uttar Pradesh have rarely been free and fair. These polls make a “mockery” of democracy and people’s voices are suppressed during these elections, she claimed. “For these reasons, the BSP had withdrawn support from the SP government in 1995. But the same situation exists under the current BJP regime which is sad,” she said. She claimed that the law and order situation in the state remains weak throughout the year and excesses against Dali, the poor, workers, Muslims and small and medium-sized businesses are common. “People in Uttar Pradesh have been hurt by the BJP and SP governments in the country and are eagerly awaiting the results of the next assembly.”pain din“(better days), she said. While the BJP and SP were at the center of her attack, she also clashed with Congress, raising similar charges against the party. She claimed that while people suffer because of poverty and unemployment, the BJP government is busy celebrating its “victory” in local polls. “Isn’t he adding insult to the injury?” She asserted that all kinds of elections were conducted in a free and fair manner whenever the BSP was in power in the state. She urged people to keep all these factors in mind before the value of their votes would be “reduced to zero”. “Now during the poll, do not waver from high promises, religious sentiments and laying the foundation stone. You have to make the right decision in the best interest of your family, society and state,” she said. She alleged manipulations, kidnappings, murders and indecency against women during local polls. Knowing this well, the BSP had decided not to run in the indirect elections for the chairman of the panchayat zila and the bloc chiefs, which has proven to be the right decision in light of subsequent developments, she said. The ruling BJP in the state claimed a massive victory in the mayors of zilas panchayat and blocked the elections for the chiefs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/jungle-raj-like-anarchy-mayawatis-jibe-at-bjp-samajwadi-party-2487607 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos