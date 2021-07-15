For these colored American Jews, meeting the diversity of Israelis was an engaging and affirming experience.

JERUSALEM Arel Moodie, the son of a white Jewish mother and a black father, experienced an essential struggle for identity during most of his teenage years.

It was one of the biggest riots in my teens, said Moodie, who grew up in a predominantly African-American neighborhood in Brooklyn and attended Jewish camps every summer.

I asked myself, who am I? Where do I fit in? I felt I had to make a choice between the Jewish side, the white side, the black side.

Moodie, now 37, began finding some answers during a first-born trip to Israel a few years ago, where a casual encounter changed the way he thought about himself. Enthusiastic when he saw a black Israeli soldier wearing a kippah, Moodie decided to approach him.

“I went up to him expecting this incredible, long-lost brother to hug me,” he said. “It was like, Omigosh has more of us! I am a pantomimed, You are a Jewish Jew, I am a Jewish Jew. This is amazing! But he told me, No, they were just Jews.

Moodie said the meeting led him to master his Judaism, while previously he would resolve the issue by telling himself and others that he had grown up simply Jewish or that his mother was Jewish.

I had always set a qualifier for my Jewish identity, Moodie said. I realized that I could simply be Jewish by honoring my African-American identity. I do not have to choose between my identities.

Today he goes to the synagogue regularly and his children attend the Jewish day school.

Since its inception in 1999, Birthright has had a mission to ensure Jewish continuity by strengthening the Jewish identity of young Jewish adults as well as their ties to Israel and each other through a costly trip to Israel.

Access to the open birth tent for recruitment has made many of its participants have a drawn identity, whether ethnically or religiously, or both. So being a black Jew or Asian Jew or Latin Jew or Persian Jew has made their lives richer but often even more complicated.

For some Jews of color, what appears to be society’s insistence on choosing one identity over another for example, you are black in one space and Jew in another has led to internal identity battles, Tema said Smith, an advocate of diversity and builder of the Jewish community. What is needed now is for the Jewish community to convey out loud that Jews can have multiple identities and that there is no conflict between a Jewish identity and being from another group.

From its inception, Birthright enthusiastically welcomed young Jewish adults, regardless of their racial or ethnic background, affiliation with Jewish institutions, or religious affiliation.

Zohar Raviv, Birthrights vice president of educational strategy, described it this way: We believe that whileUNITYamong the Jews has always been a value,uniformity among the Jews it has never been of value. ”

Amy Albertson, a Chinese-Jewish resident of Sacramento, California, who came to Eastern Law in the early 1920s and eventually lived in Israel for several years, said the experience exposed her to Jewish diversity that she never knew existed. Ultimately this made her feel more comfortable in her identity as a Jewish and Chinese American.

I grew up around Jews who looked in a way: Eastern European, Albertson said. Until I went to Israel I did not know that there were so many other types of Jews. In Israel, there were Jewish people from everywhere: I was able to interact with Mizrahim, Russians, Ethiopians and so many others.

For Albertson, now 30, the opportunity to meet a variety of Jews in Israel was a happy revelation.

I did not grow up with much Jewish tradition and would always get nervous in Jewish spaces because I did not know how to do this or that religious ritual, she said.

Although Albertson became very active Jewish in college, it was not until she traveled to Israel for the first time with Birthright that she realized she felt Jewish, all you have to do is exist. In Israel, Shabbat feels like Shabbat. It does not matter if you go to the latch or light the Shabbat candles.

Albertson recalled a Right East activity with Israeli soldiers accompanying the group.

We were asked to share a Jewish memory, but I was like, I do not have many Jewish memories, she said. The soldier I mated with said, I think all my memories are Jewish, but I am secular. That’s when I realized I didn’t need it I DO everything to be Jewish. I am Jewish

Benjamin Sklar, 29, visited Israel a few years ago at Birthright Excel, a 10-week professional experience created to foster economic and social partnerships between Jews from the diaspora and Israel. A travel experience inspired him to decide to transfer to Israel and join the Israeli army (he later returned to the United States and became a lawyer).

The group met with the Arab-Israeli CEO of Jerusalem YMCA and learned how Y builds bridges between Palestinians and Israelis in Jerusalem.

It was worth exposing yourself to an Arab living in Jerusalem and not just Ashkenazi Jews, said Sklar, who is Mexican-American and grew up in an interfaith home in Houston by his Catholic mother and Jewish father. I felt that the organizers made an attempt to expose us to the Reformation, ultra-Orthodox, Sephardim, Ashkenazim. We have tried all the different angles of Israel.

Even when he decided to join the military, Sklar said he wanted to dedicate his career to helping Palestinian-Israeli relations.

I just had a feeling about Eastern Rights that I wanted to be an Israeli soldier; I felt they were superheroes, Sklar said. I wanted to serve the country and be part of the team. I thought to myself, are they more Jewish than I am? I served in parachutists.

For Emily Nassir, whose mother is an American-born Ashkenazi Jew and whose father is a Persian Israeli, growing up in a diverse home helped her appreciate the different customs and rituals practiced by different communities.

That taught me to respect other people’s lifestyles, said Nassir, 25, of New York.

Nassirs travel to Israel with Birthright in March 2019 exposed him to an even wider part of Israeli culture.

My favorite part of the trip was sleeping overnight in a Bedouin tent, engaging with Arab culture, she recalled. It was the most eye-catching experience, diving for a while into another culture, seeing someone in their own space. I realized that so many peoples and cultures exist in this small country.

At a time when anti-Semitism is rampant, Nassir said engaging with Israelis with different views, as she did during her firstborn experience, is the only way to understand Israel as a living and breathing place.

Albertson said the first-hand experience of Israel and Israelis has enabled her to fight anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism with facts.

“When people are shouting lies about Israel, I can feel more confident that I know they are not true,” she said.

Israel as a Jewish country and homeland is not just a story or an idea. I have seen it, tried it, touched it. I have witnessed and felt the Jewish connection to the earth, and it is a powerful feeling.

“When I face anti-Semitism,” Albertson said, “I know I’m part of this heritage and this nation. And I know that in the worst case scenario, I always have a home as a Jew.