Extreme heat, dry conditions affecting harvest conditions in Saskatchewan
Extremely hot and dry conditions are affecting harvest conditions in Saskatchewan, with most in poor condition at best.
Saskatchewan Agriculture said Thursday in the crops report that current weather conditions are causing the crop to develop rapidly.
Crops are reported to be short, thin and impulsively thrive in many regions due to stress.
Sask Ag said 36 per cent of fall cereals, 29 per cent of spring cereals, 25 per cent of oily crops and 30 per cent of impulse plants are ahead of their normal developmental stages for this time of year.
Yields and quality will be severely affected without significant rainfall, according to the report.
The topsoil conditions continue to deteriorate due to hot and dry conditions.
Cropland soil moisture is estimated at 14 percent suitable, 41 percent short, and 45 percent very poor.
Land and pastures are rated at nine percent appropriate, 36 percent short, and 55 percent very short.
The Canadian Drought Monitor reported severe drought conditions in the Swift Current region and areas along the U.S. border in late June.
Moderate or severe drought conditions were reported by the CDM for most other regions, with an area around Lloydminster reported as abnormally dry.
Rainfall was reported in some areas of the province last week 64 millimeters in the Foam Lake area, 32 millimeters in the Odessa, Mossbank and Humboldt areas, 29 millimeters in the Radville and Rockglen areas and 22 millimeters in the Avonlea area.
Haing operations continue, with livestock producers reported to have 26 percent hay cutting and 30 percent stale or silage.
The quality of hay is rated four percent excellent, 48 percent good, 33 percent honest and 15 percent poor.
On Wednesday, the Saskatchewan government announced new measures for livestock producers struggling to feed their animals.
Saskatchewan Crop Insurance Corporation is doubling the Low Return Assessment threshold values for customers recovering their grains or food impulses.
Furthermore, the province announced a temporary increase in funding for the Farm and Ranch Water Infrastructure Program to offset costs related to pits, pipelines and wells.
Saskatchewan has also asked the federal government to declare the entire province as eligible through the Livestock Tax Deferral program.
The province said grass is available, at no cost, for haying on highway canals and crossing rights. Since July 8, growers have been able to harvest any unsolicited hay without seeking permission from the adjacent landowner.
In the southern and central regions, hay in canals along secondary and rural highways is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Bales must be removed before 15 August.
In the northern grain belt, contractors will begin mowing canals and crossing rights on July 15th.
Sask Ag said Farmer Stress is available 24 hours a day for any support needed at 1-800-677-4442.
The service is operated by Regina Mobile Crisis Services and all calls are confidential.
With files by Connor O’Donovan.
