One of Antioch appointed district governor for Rotary International





• Antioch resident Kevin Stevens was appointed governor of Rotary International District 6440, which includes the North, Northwest of Chicago, and several western suburbs. A longtime member and past president of the North Chicago Rotary Club, Stevens has held the top management position for District 6440 and is a longtime contributor to the Rotary Foundation and its End Polio Now initiative. Stephens, who spent 10 years with the U.S. Navy Seabees, supports military-related programs, including veteran health advocacy and career development initiatives. He is also a champion of childhood literacy and education through engagement with Rotary and other community initiatives. Stevens holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Beloit College, where he serves as an alumni board member. For the past decade, he has been a judge on the Wisconsin DECA State Career Development Conference and has served on the boards of the Lake District Chamber of Commerce, the North Chicago Exchange Club, and Youth Life. He is a past president of the Navy League of the Lake Lake County Council of the United States and currently a board member of A Safe Place. Stevens is on the membership development committee of the NEIC Boy Scout of America, on the committee for the BSA Scout Troop 675 in Wadsworth, and is a member of the Life of Foreign War Veterans Post 4551 in Antioch.



Caroline Hecht

– Courtesy of Marcin Cymmer • Caroline E. Hecht was promoted to partner at Buckley Fine Law in Barrington. Hecht focuses her practice on asset planning, asset and trust management, premarital planning and custody. She also serves as an Ad Litem Guardian for the inheritance of Lake County District Court. Since 2016, she has been recognized each year as the Rising Star of Illinois Super Lawyers. Hecht attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison for undergraduate and legal studies, where he pursued a concentration in asset planning. She has practiced law since 2011. She is a member of the Illinois State Bar Association, the Wisconsin Bar Association, and the Lake County Bar Association. Hecht also serves at the JourneyCare Foundation’s professional advisory desk. Congratulations to South Elgin High School graduates Katelyn Murphy and Khush Shah, who are both recipients of a Bartlett Woman’s 2021 Club Scholarship. In the fall, Katelyn will attend Boston University, Boston, Massachusetts, majoring in graphic design. She played softball, was a member of the National Honor Society, and was active in the community. Khush will attend Millersville University, Millersville, Pennsylvania, to major in biology. His career goal is to become a geriatrician. He was very involved in school activities and community events. • Send ‘Neighbor in the News’ articles to [email protected]

