Bmw series 2 Emira Lotus more national and international news – Explica .co

BMW introduced another Series 1 variant during the Goodwood Speed ​​Festival. It is a Coupe, and therefore carries the number 2, which will be produced at the San Luis de Potos plant in Mexico. It is the family’s biggest sport and also a powerful router because it integrates the 3.0 inline 6 engine, which delivers 374 horsepower with 500 Nm of torque in the M240i xDrive version, which uses an 8-speed gearbox and start control . There is also the offer of 220i with a new engine with 184 horsepower gasoline. Production is for next year.

MINI found a new way to play with colors, already abundant in their bodies. Now he invented ceilings with three gradient tones that played with cabin colors. Alsoshtë also a new painting technique that allows these presentations called “wet in the wet” and was developed at the brand factory in Oxford. Initially the multi-tone roof is offered in the electric Cooper SE and as an option in the conventional 3 and 5 door and the Clubman pickup truck.

Lotus Emira 2022

THE GOOD ONE It is called the new Lotus, which will be the last with a combustion engine. It is inspired by the super car Evija. It uses a 2.0 engine called i4, turbocharged, which comes from its technical partner AMG, or a super Boat 3.5 V6, which is estimated between 360 and 400 horsepower to reach 290 km / h. They are offered starting at 60,000 after their official premiere at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, an event that is increasingly used by brands to launch their special cars. The body is in aluminum, assembled at the brand’s traditional factory in Hethel, England, where they invested milion 100 million for the new production line. Lotus is owned by Geely and Automotive Ethics of China.

Data

THE LOS ANGELES ASSOCIATION, which runs from November 19-28, will pay close attention to electric cars, which have a large clientele in California. Most of the giant area, one million square feet, will be dedicated to showcasing the latest brands to hit the market with these engines.

matt is an app created by three Colombian businessmen that provides services to taxi drivers and public transport drivers in Bogot.. It already has a base of more than 50,000 users and 30,000 affiliate drivers. As a novelty, the app has a purple button that connects passengers who feel in danger directly to the authorities. She is already opening services in Medelln.

Los Angeles Hall 2019

EMPRIMET: Fabin Rodrgguez, who ran the marketing department in Sofasa, where he worked for 12 years, retired from the assembly plant to take over the marketing department in Citron, Spain.

FERRARI It sells many exclusive cars, but a large portion of its revenue, $ 1.5 billion, comes from marketing and advertising its logo on clothing, toys, accessories, books, watches, watches, glasses, shoes, phone covers, cars in scale, of which a 1/18 F14-T is worth $ 5,400. There are 30 providers in different parts of the world.

HERTZ, the most famous car rental company in the world that declared bankruptcy in early 2020, has managed to recover and its shares went from 2 to 9 dollars and the operation has been reactivated. Of course, before that, it sold 200,000 out of 650,000 cars in its fleet and this has had a huge impact on overall used car sales in the United States, and investment groups Knighthead Capital Management and Certares Management contributed $ 5.9 billion. dollars in equity. .

Rimac Bugatti Porsche

RIMAC, the startling Croatian company that specializes in electrical technology and high-performance cars like the Refrigerator we showed in the last magazine, is now the operator of Bugatti, buying 55 per cent of that company, which is part of the VW Group. But on the other hand, Porsche owns 45 percent of the new company, as it takes a stake in VW in Bugatti and, in addition, it owns 24 percent of the original Rimac. Other Rimac partners such as Hyundai (12%) and individuals are included in the package formed with two companies: Bugatti Automobiles in France and Bugatti Technologies in Zagreb.

Hatchback CIVIC HONDAHighly sought after in sports circles, it returns to production next year with improved suspensions, a wider gauge and two engines to choose from: 2.0 with 158 horsepower and 1.5 with 180 horsepower, with turbo.

2022 Honda Civic hatchback