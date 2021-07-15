Ontario Prime Minister Doug Ford resolutely rejected the possibility of enforcing vaccine passports on Thursday.

Ford spoke at a news conference announcing a new home for long-term care in Toronto, the Runnymede Long-Term Care Home, which is expected to open in the summer of 2023. The center is expected to provide 200 new spaces for long-term care.

“No, we’re not doing it,” he said. “We will not have a divided society.”

As to whether it will be mandatory for healthcare workers to get a vaccine, Ford said while they are encouraged to do so, no one should be forced to be immunized.

“I’m not for a mandatory certification nor, by the way, is he not the chief medical officer,” Ford said. “People, just please go get vaccinated.”

Fords comments follow similar ones from Attorney General Sylvia Jones the day before, who shut down the possibility of any kind of vaccination testing system being introduced in the province.

If necessary, Jones said, fully-fledged Ontarians who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 can rely on getting them printed or emailed after their second stroke.

Some businesses in the province have said that when Ontario enters Step 3 of its reopening plan, customers will need to show proof of vaccination upon arrival.

Toronto Mayor John Toryhas called on the provincial government to create a voluntary system that would help individual businesses or organizations determine the vaccination status of clients and members. The Toronto Regional Commerce Board has also supported such an initiative.

Ford said Thursday it would address the issue of a federal vaccination card with the prime minister later in the day.

Ontario reported 143 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 other deaths related to the disease Thursday, while total vaccines fell by more than 100,000 from the same day last week.

Public health units collectively administered another 166,201 doses of COVID-19 vaccine yesterday, of which approximately 88 percent were second shots. Last Wednesday saw more than 268,000 shots fired in the province.

More than 57 percent of Ontarians aged 12 and over have now had two doses of the vaccine.

This morning, CBC News reported that the Ontariogenetic Government is currently reviewing the legal and ethical issues involved in developing vaccination policies for certain sectors of employment.

As of 12:01 p.m. this morning, all 34 Ontario public health units will move on to Step 3 of the provincial government reopening plan.

The measure allows outdoor social gatherings of up to 100 people and up to 25 people inside.

Indoor sports and recreational fitness facilities, including gymnasiums, would be able to reopen at 50 percent capacity or a maximum of 1,000 people, whichever is less.

Indoors, retail and personal care would have no capacity constraints as long as customers can physically distance themselves.

Religious services and events such as weddings and funerals can also operate internally, as long as people are following other public health measures.

Places such as museums, aquariums, casinos and bingo halls operate at 50 percent capacity inside and 75 percent outside. Cinemas will also be allowed to open under the same restrictions (the sale of popcorn and other food will be allowed).

A full list of the types of activities that will be allowed in Step 3 can be found here.

Most additional deaths in 2 weeks

Meanwhile, here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures fromDaily provincial update of the Ministry of Health:

The seven-day average of daily cases: 155

The tests are over: 31,329

The degree of positivity of the provincial test: 0.5 percent, the lowest on a daily basis since August 23, 2020

Active cases: 1,443

Patients in the ICUwith COVID-related diseases: 168; 114 needed a fan to breathe

New deaths: 10, most reported in a single day in two weeks. The official death toll is 9,275.