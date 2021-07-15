International
Foreign Banking Businesses Facing Challenges Related to International Student Staff Shortages
KITTY HAWK, NC – Summer time is a busy time for businesses on foreign banks.
But this season, the stores like it Donuts4Ju in Kitty Hawk and House of Crab Dirty Dicks in Nags Head have been hit hard by challenges trying to find work.
One issue is the lack of international workers due to COVID-19.
Today is my first day of work, Elizavata Strizhkova, a visiting student from Russia, told News 3. I feel like I’m already part of a team.
Strizhkova and Janista Rattanaarpa, a student from Thailand, traveled thousands of miles to Foreign Banks. Both work at Dirty Dick’s Crab House.
For Strizhkova, it took six flights in two weeks to get here.
There are a lot of friendly people and a lot of interesting jobs and I can practice my language, Strizhkova said.
For Rattanaarpa, this is her first time traveling from Thailand.
This is the last chance I can go as a student, Rattanaarpa told News 3. I talked to my parents, and they were like, Go! Go get the vaccine. Get the vaccine. ‘”
Dr. Patrick Skultety wears many hats. Hes the owner of Donuts4You, professor at Atlantic Middle Christian University in Elizabeth City and the head of a non-profit organization, Global University Institutes, which sponsors students to come to the United States.
I was walking in their shoes, Skultety said of his experience as an international student coming to work from his native Slovakia. It was my dream to come to the United States.
But this year’s international student body is smaller than usual.
They had a problem with embassies as they were closed and could not issue visas, Skultety said. We had, for example, four students. They had to come, but because of the issue of embassies, they could not even apply for a visa.
I hit them hard like Dirty Dicks GM, Rob Barker.
[Ive] run it for 10 years; this is the hardest year I have ever had, Barker said. In 2019, I had 28 students, currently, this year, I am very lucky. [Im] very blessed to have 11 students. And the business has grown by 30%.
Many of them, they simply cut their hours because they are not as open as they used to be because they do not have enough workers, Skultety said about the impact of the shortage on local businesses.
For Barker, he has a message for local and state leaders.
Your voter needs you, he said.
Meanwhile, Skultety and others are staying positive and hoping local help will be the recipe to help you switch.
“I believe this situation helps us build a good team, where we can be strong inside and be able to be even better for next season,” he said.
