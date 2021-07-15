Russia bans research news for national security reasons





Outlet has published investigations into the ruling elite

The editor says the appointment is proof of Proekt’s good work

Some media outlets complain about state pressure

The Kremlin denies any media crackdown MOSCOW, July 15 (Reuters) – Russia on Thursday declared investigative media outlet Proekt an “undesirable” organization for national security reasons and halted its activities in the latest crackdown on media outlets looking at areas authorities say are outside borders. The move is part of a broader crackdown on media seen by authorities as hostile and backed by others ahead of the September parliamentary elections. Proekt has published a series of deeply researched and flattering investigations into Russia’s ruling elite. In a statement, the Prosecutor General’s Office said Proekt’s activities posed a “threat to constitutional order and security”. He described the emergence as a US-based non-governmental organization Roman Badanin, editor-in-chief of Proekt, described the move as the best possible proof that his dress was doing a good job, adding that it was not going anywhere. He did not elaborate further in a Facebook post reacting to the definition. Authorities on Thursday also labeled eight journalists “foreign agents”, including reporters from Proekt, as well as Open Media, the Interfax news agency reported. The decision to declare an undesirable media seems to be a serious escalation of media repression that the authorities see as hostile. ‘YOU ARE DOUBTFUL ORGANIZATIONS’ The Ministry of Justice lists 40 groups that have received the same appointment. None of them is media. Under a 2015 law, members of “undesirable organizations” could be fined or jailed for up to six years for ignoring the ban. The Kremlin has previously denied that any media crackdown is taking place and has described the Russian media market as vibrant with many different media to choose from. Proekt came under pressure last month when police raided the homes of two of its journalists and arrested a third as part of a criminal investigation into suspected defamation. Read more Police seized laptops and other property from the homes of Badan and Proekt reporter Maria Zholobova. His deputy editor-in-chief, Mikhail Rubin, was also arrested. Several non-state actors have complained about increasing government pressure in recent months. The news site Newsru announced its closure earlier this year for economic reasons, saying advertisers were leaving it because the selection of its story did not follow the pro-Kremlin state media. VTimes news website announced its closure last month after being labeled a “foreign agent,” a designation it said scared its partners, destroyed its business and made reporting the news more difficult. Read more Radio Free Europe / Radio Europe has been severely fined for refusing to comply with a rule that requires it to publish denials about its content, saying it fulfills the function of a foreign agent. Independent point based in Latvia Medusa is also labeled as a foreign agent. Additional reporting by Polina Devitt, Anton Zverev, Polina Nikolskaya; writing by Tom Balmforth; edited by William Maclean and Gareth Jones Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

