



The events mark the culmination of a strategic partnership between Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and Hard Rock International. As part of the partnership, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit eavesdropped on the properties of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in the US to serve as the exclusive filming location for the famous 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. This collaboration marks the first agreement of its kind for the publication, which allowed Hard Rock International to act as the first place of brand shooting, for the long-awaited annual publication.

“Hard Rock International is more than honored to act as the first partner property to land as an environment in such a remarkable publication and a highly coveted issue,” he said. Keith Sheldon, Entertainment President for Seminole Gaming and Hard Rock International. “As 2020 presented many challenges, we teamed up with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to create an issue that spreads the power of music and is sure to resonate with all of our fans. The ability to host opening events at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood will be a fitting celebration of a year ‘s worth of combined effort. ” 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition was shot at four prominent Hard Rock properties including Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, FL and Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa to provide trendy music scenes within this year’s sites. “We are excited to join forces with Hard Rock International for the launch event 2021,” he said. Hillary Drezner, General Manager of Sports Illustrated Swimwear. “We are bringing together leaders in lifestyle, hospitality, entertainment and music space to deliver innovative and unrivaled experiences to celebrate the launch of the annual SI Swimsuit issue and continue the evolution of our game-changing brand.” The partners came together to address a variety of 2020 specific challenges as they shot the issue. The presented Hard Rock Hotel & Casinos were able to safely facilitate the production of this issue by meeting its strict SAFE + SOUND standards, which implemented procedures to ensure that guests could enjoy their stay in a safe and sanitary environment. Hard Rock International partnered with world-renowned public health and safety organizations such as EcoSure, an Ecolab Division, and NSF International, formerly known as the National Sanitation Foundation, to ensure its properties are SAFE + SOUND, meeting the highest standards. high security, sewerage employee training. The enhanced SAFE + SOUND security protocol includes but is not limited to procedures such as a high-level, non-intrusive thermal temperature screening process, social distance measures and protective mask requirements for all team members . To celebrate this important partnership, Hard Rock International and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit will be hosting launch activities over the weekend. July 24, 2021, on site at one of the included properties, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, FL The festivities will begin with interactive events of the day, a red carpet launch event followed by a concert at Hard Rock Live to close the festivities. To explore Hard Rock Hotels around the world visitwww.hardrock.com. Additional information about the Hard Rock brand and our spirit of experiences can be found atwww.hardrockhotels.com. For additional information about Sports Illustrated Swimsuit and 2021 Swimsuit Edition, please visit www.swimsuit.si.com. About Hard Rock:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with locations in 68 countries spread over 239 locations including hotels, casinos, music stores, live performance venues and owned / licensed or managed cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture called Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sports book, retail sports book and online gaming platform. Starting with a Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world’s largest and most valuable collection of authentic musical relics in more than 86,000 pieces, which are displayed in its countries around the globe. In 2021, Hard Rock International was awarded the top employer in the travel and leisure, gaming and entertainment industry by Forbes and was also named as one of the best US-managed companies by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. In 2020, Hard Rock was honored as one of Forbes Magazine’s top employers for Diversity and a Top Employer for Women. Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos also took first place ranking in the 2020 Casino Gaming Satisfaction Survey, conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group. In addition, Hard Rock Hotels was named one of the best hotel brands in the JD Power Hotel Visitor Satisfaction Survey for the second year in a row. Hard Rock destinations are located in incoming international cities, including its two most successful ship properties in Florida and home to the world ‘s first guitar hotel in South Florida2020 Global Games Property. The brand is owned by the HRI parent unit The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or dyqan.hardrock.com . For Sports Illustrated swimwear:

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is one of the most popular and influential symbols of pop culture. Featuring talent from around the world, publishing has become an honored field for successful careers in media, fashion, business, TV and film. The iconic and innovative institution continues to set the cultural tone and spark discussions about what defines beauty on a global scale. Sport Illustrated Swimsuit has become a lifestyle platform that supports body self-confidence and self-expression and connects with diverse audiences through digital content and signature experiences that nourish body, soul and spirit. For more information, visitrroba banje.si.com.

