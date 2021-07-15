Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Thursday

The last:

As many Asian countries struggle with their worst-growing COVID-19 infections, the slow flow of vaccine doses from around the world is finally increasing rapidly, giving hope that low inoculation levels may increase and help mitigate the effect of the rapidly spreading delta variant.

With many promises of vaccines still unfulfilled and infection levels rising in many countries, however, experts say more needs to be done to help nations struggling with patient overcrowding and shortages of oxygen and other critical supplies.

About 1.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine arrived Thursday afternoon in Indonesia, which has become a dominant hot spot with record high infections and deaths.

The Indonesian Ministry of Health reported 54,517 new cases confirmed Wednesday, up from about 8,000 a month ago. The country began distributing vaccines in January, but only about 5.8 percent of its 270 million people have received both shootings.

‘Competition between vaccines and variants’

The U.S. shipment follows the trillions of other US doses of Modernavaccine that arrived Sunday and the 11.7 million doses of AstraZeneca that have come in groups since March through the UN-backed COVAX mechanism, the latest earlier this week.

“It is quite encouraging,” said Sowmya Kadandale, UNICEF Indonesia’s chief health officer, who is responsible for distributing the vaccines provided through COVAX. “It seems that now, and not just in Indonesia, it is a race between vaccines and variants and I hope we win that race.”

Many, including the World Health Organization, have been critical of vaccine inequalities around the world, noting that many wealthy nations have more than half of their population at least partially vaccinated, while the vast majority of people in high-income countries lower are still waiting at a first dose.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) warned this week of a “global vaccine distribution” and said rich countries needed to step up their pursuit of their promises.

Vietnam, Thailand and South Korea have all imposed new blocking restrictions over the past week as they try to contain rapidly growing infections amid slow vaccination campaigns.

While most of the recent shipments have been US, Japan was sending onemillion doses of AstraZeneca on Thursday each to Indonesia, Taiwan and Vietnam as part of bilateral agreements, and Vietnam said it was receiving 1.5 million more doses of AstraZeneca from Australia.

The Philippines is expecting a total of 16 million doses in July, including 3.2 million from the US later this week, 1.1 million from Japan, 132,000 from Sputnik V from Russia, and others through COVAX. Japan is also sending 11 million through COVAX this month to Bangladesh, Cambodia, Iran, Laos, Nepal, Sri Lanka and others.

Health workers administer AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines at a vaccination center in Bangkok on Saturday. (Sakchai Lalit / The Associated Press)

Canada this week added an additional 17.7 million additional doses of AstraZeneca to the 100 million already promised through COVAX, which is coordinated by GAVI, a vaccine alliance. France delivered 1.7 million doses worldwide by June with COVAX and is sending millions more this summer.

In addition to distributing some donated vaccines, financial contributions to COVAX also help fund the purchase of doses to be distributed free of charge to 92 low- and moderate-income nations.

Earlier this month, harsh criticism was leveled by the African Union over how long it took for vaccines to reach the mainland, noting that only one percent of Africans have been fully vaccinated.

What is happening all over Canada

As of 1 p.m. ETon Thursday, Canada had reported 1,422,075 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 4,822 considered active. The death toll at COVID-19 was 26,469. More than 44.1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far nationwide, according to a CBC News list.

IN New Brunswick, health officials reported seven additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, saying all cases involved travel.

“This sudden increase in cases shows us that we are not done with COVID-19 yet,” said Dr Jennifer Russell, chief health officer, in a statement urging people to get vaccinated.

There were no new cases reported in New Scotland and there are no internal cases in Newfoundland and LabradorHowever, the Newfoundland and Labrador health official said in the same announcement that there were “23 confirmed new COVID-19 cases aboard the second ship anchored in Conception Bay”.

Quebec health officials on Thursday reported one death and 65 new cases of COVID-19.

INOntarioon Thursday, health officials reported 10 additional deaths and 143 new cases of COVID-19.

Across the North, no new cases were reported inNunavuton Thursday, according to a tweet from Prime Minister Joe Savikataaq. Health officials atNorthwestern territoriesANDYukon,which saw six new cases on Wednesday, had not yet provided additional information for the day.

In the Prairie provinces,Manitobawithout any additional deaths on Wednesday 53 additional cases of COVID-19. The province is relocating to the second phase of its reopening plan on Saturday weeks earlier than planned.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief public health official, told a news conference that vaccination efforts were “paying off” as he announced changes, which would include easing restrictions on domestic gatherings.

Saskatchewan, meanwhile, reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and no new deaths.

Health officials at Alberta reported one death Wednesday and 46 new COVID-19 infections.

INBritish Columbia,there were no new deaths recorded on Wednesday and 41 new cases of COVID-19.

What is happening around the world

Artificial flowers adorn a cross at a burial site in the COVID-19 section of Chacarita Cemetery in Buenos Aires, Argentina, earlier this week. (Victor R. Caivano / The Associated Press)

As of Thursday morning, more than 188.4 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to a US case-tracking tool Johns Hopkins University. The reported number of global deaths was more than four million.

INAmericas, Argentina has reported more than 100,000 deaths from COVID-19, a severe blow to a country that interrupted some of the world’s most severe blockages, only to see disorderly compliance by many.

Recent variants of the coronavirus have helped to spread the disease even faster and the vaccine program, while making progress, is still short.

The Ministry of Health said on Wednesday that 614 people died from the disease in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 100,250.

Africa recorded a 43 percent death rate in COVID-19 last week as infections and hospital admissions increased and countries face oxygen shortages and intensive care beds, the WHO said Thursday.

INAsia-Pacificregion, Australia reported a slowdown in new COVID-19 cases in Sydney on Thursday, while Melbourne and the rest of the state of Victoria were ordered for a five-day blockade Thursday following an increase in COVID-19 infections. The two main population centers of the country have struggled with deltavariant eruptions.

INEurope, coronavirus infections in Britain reached a six-month high, while the number of deaths from COVID-19 was the highest since the end of March. Government figures showed 48,553 confirmed cases, the highest daily figure since Jan. 15. Cases have risen rapidly in recent weeks from the spread of the more contagious delta variant. The government has warned that daily infections could reach 100,000 this summer, a level not previously reached during the pandemic.

The government, which is removing all remaining legal restrictions at social gatherings in England on Monday, hopes the rapid spread of vaccines will keep a close eye on the number of people seeking hospital treatment for COVID-19.

Data on Thursday showed another 63 virus-related deaths, the biggest daily increase since March 26, bringing the total confirmed to 128,593.

INMiddle East, Kuwait reported 11 deaths Wednesday and 1,623 new cases of COVID-19, local media reported.

