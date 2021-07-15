Cuban president acknowledges government failures but urges protesters not to be ‘hated’ – National

International
Cuban president acknowledges government failures but urges protesters not to be 'hated'
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Wednesday acknowledged his government’s shortcomings in tackling shortcomings and neglect of certain sectors, but he urged Cubans not to act with hatred – a reference to violence during recent street protests.
So far, the Cuban government has blamed only social media and the US government for the weekend protests, which were the first in Cuba since a quarter of a century ago, when then-President Fidel Castro personally took to the streets to calm crowds. thousands furious over the terrible shortages after the collapse of the Soviet Union and its economic subsidies for the island.
In an overnight speech on state television, Diaz-Canel for the first time was self-critical and acknowledged that failures by the state played a role in protests over food shortages, rising prices and other grievances.
“We need to gain experience from concerns,” he said. “We also need to conduct a critical analysis of our problems in order to act and overcome, and avoid their recurrence.”
In the protests, many Cubans expressed outrage over long lines and shortages of food and medicine, as well as repeated power outages. Some demanded a faster rate of coronavirus vaccination. But there were also calls for political change in a country ruled by the Communist Party for about six decades.
Police moved and arrested dozens of protesters, sometimes with violence, and the government has accused protesters of robbery and vandalizing stores. Smaller protests continued Monday, with officials reporting at least one death. No incidents were reported Wednesday.
“Our society is not a society that generates hatred and those people acted with hatred,” Diaz-Canel said. “The feeling of the Cubans is a sense of solidarity and these people are carrying out these armed actions, with vandalism … shouting for death … planning to raid public places, breaking, looting, throwing stones.”
Authorities did not report the number of people arrested, Interior Ministry Colonel Moraima Bravet said on Wednesday only that they are mostly between the ages of 25 and 37 and will be prosecuted for crimes such as public disorder, assault, contempt, robbery or harm.
Cuba is suffering its worst crisis in years from a combination of the coronavirus pandemic that has paralyzed its economy, including the vital tourism industry, inefficiencies in the state-run economy and the tightening of US sanctions on the island. The administration of President Donald Trump imposed more than 200 measures against the island in four years.
Diaz-Canel said this “complex situation” was exploited by “those who do not really want the Cuban revolution to take place or a civilized relationship with the United States.”
Shortly before the president’s remarks, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero announced some measures such as customs flexibility for Cuban citizens traveling abroad to bring home toilets, food and medicine, which are among the most difficult to find items in Cuba. .
Marrero also said that work is being done to improve the stability of the national electricity system and that officials will seek to improve the supply of medicines, many of which are produced on the island but whose inputs need to be imported.
Meanwhile, Economy Minister Alejandro Gil announced that directors of state-owned enterprises would be allowed to set salaries beyond the rules. He also said that in the coming weeks the long-promised rules for small and medium-sized enterprises to be formed will be set, a once unthinkable step under the communist government.
