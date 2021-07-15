Police say $ 10 million worth of drugs seized in the bust of cocaine traffickers





Ontario Provincial Police, in coordination with several other police forces including the United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), say they have disrupted an international drug trafficking ring and seized large quantities of cocaine. At a news conference Thursday morning, police said the investigation was focused on dismantling an international drug trafficking group, but that eventually expanded to a larger investigation into two major GTA-based criminal groups and their activities. other illegal ones, which are alleged to include mortgage fraud and fraudulent fraud. Police say the first organized crime group was responsible for importing cocaine from Colombia by hiding raw drugs in textiles. Once the drugs were smuggled into the country, they were sent to a lab to be processed for sale. The Canadian Border Services Agency and RCMPsay they seized 87 kilograms of cocaine being smuggled into Canada via Caribbean aircraft from that group. “Despite restrictions on our borders and despite an ongoing global pandemic, organized crime continues to show clear disregard for the law,” said Deputy OPP Commissioner Chuck Cox. Police seized 92 kilograms of cocaine during the July 7 raid as well as several other drugs including psilocybin, MDMA and oxycodone. (Ontario Provincial Police) The second organized crime group allegedly conspired to import cocaine from the Caribbean and export illegal cannabis from the United States Kanadainto. On July 7, 44 search warrants were issued in 25 locations throughout Ontario. Police say they seized cocaine, illegal cannabis, ketamine, oxycodone, several cars and over $ 370,000 in cash. In total, police say drugs worth nearly $ 10 million have been seized. During the investigation, police said they discovered that an individual involved in crime groups had used drug funds to buy a home for $ 1.5 million, in collaboration with a mortgage broker and pharmacist. Another individual was found to be involved in two other drug rings, including the operation of an illegal steroid business and a lab that produced the psychoactive drug GHB. A total of 22 people have been charged with 139 criminal offenses. Police say they are still searching for a suspect and that an alert has been issued for their arrest. The investigation, dubbed Project Southam, was led by OPP along with the York Regional Police, the Provincial Operations Intelligence Bureau and the DEA, with the help of other jurisdictions during the long 15-month investigation. “We recognize the only way to combat the illegal operations of these groups is by working together and our collective goal is to keep our citizens safe,” York Deputy Regional Chief Brian Bigras said in a statement.

