More than 60 dead, dozens missing in Europe floods | Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles

- Residents describe catastrophic scenes.
- People were rescued from the roofs.
- The true purpose of the disaster is still unknown.
More than 60 people have died and dozens are missing as parts of Europe were hit by flooding that destroyed homes, drove cars and left neighborhoods surrounded by water.
it was catastrophic, 65-year-old Edgar Gillessen, whose family home in Schuld, Germany, was damaged, he told Reuters. All these people living here, I know them all. I feel very sorry for them, they have lost everything. A friend had a workshop there, nothing was left, the oven, the butcher, all were gone. It’s scary. Unimaginable.
Schuld is in the Rhineland-Palatinate state, about 57 miles southwest of Bonn and close to the border with Belgium. Twenty-eight deaths were reported in the Rhineland-Palatinate, according to The Associated Press. At least 30 people, including two firefighters, died in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia and eight were reported dead in Belgium.
Among the communities hit by the flood, Schuld suffered some of the worst damage, with several homes collapsed and dozens of people missing.
“I saw the pizza shop being taken flooded, half an hour later the furnace was flooded, “Klaus Radermacher, who has lived there for 60 years, told Reuters. Up there is a campsite, so caravans and campers came sailing nearby, gas tanks. We were powerless against him. “It came so fast, I have never seen anything like it.”
In some areas, people climbed to their roofs to try to escape the rivers. Many were rescued, but operations were hampered by blocked roads. Old brick and timber houses were completely destroyed by water flowing through the narrow streets, the AP reported.
“Tonight, it was like madness,” said Karl-Heinz Grimm, who came to help his parents at Schuld.
Up to 7 inches of rain fell in some areas over the past two days. The full extent of the damage – and the number of victims – is not yet known.
There are dead people, there are missing people, there are many who are still in danger, said Rhineland-Palatinate Governor Malu Dreyer. We have never seen such a catastrophe. It’s really devastating.
The video posted on social media appeared in Belgium flood in Liege, the third largest city in the country.
Residents were ordered to evacuate as the Meuse River was expected to continue to rise. Officials were also concerned that a dam bridge in the area could demolition, reported BBC.
In the nearby community of Pepinster, three elderly people went missing after a small boat capsized while being rescued by firefighters.
Unfortunately, they got involved quickly, Mayor Philippe Godin said, according to the AP. I’m afraid they’re dead.
The cars were shown being snatched in the eastern Belgian city of Verviers.
Heavy rains and floods were also reported in nearby regions of the Netherlands and France.
During a visit to Washington, DC, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said everything possible would be done to find the missing.
I Grieving for those who have lost their lives in this catastrophe, Merkel said. We still do not know the number. But there will be many.
