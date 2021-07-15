Why Climate Change Threatens Your Retirement Savings

As climate change worsens extreme weather events like record breaking heat in the Pacific Northwest Last month, another concern emerged – that the impact on enterprises from global warming could burn people’s pension savings.

Pensions and plans 401 (k) are “vulnerable”, along with the rest of the global economy, to climate risks, the Office of Government Accountability recently told Congress report who looked at the potential threat to federal employees. And costs from disasters such as DROUGHT, wild fires, flood as well as long – term relocation costs from fossil fuels to renewable energy – could increase corporate and wider economic losses, the agency warned.

People are starting to “really make the connection to say,” As I think about this, is my retirement portfolio at risk? “” Said Emily Kreps, global director of capital markets for the CDP, a nonprofit group that tracks climate information to investors. Ora CBS MoneyWatch.

Approximately two-thirds of major global companies owned buildings, plants or other assets “at high risk of physical impacts of climate change”, according to a 2020 analysis by Trucost, a subsidiary of S&P Global Market Intelligence. The biggest risks come from fires, water shortages, heat waves and hurricanes, according to the research firm.



Climate change threatening Lake Como in Italy 04:23

Some sectors, such as fossil fuel companies, are at “increased risk,” according to the GAO. Annual returns on investment from the coal, oil and gas industry could each fall around 9% each year until 2050 under one scenario, the agency notes, citing a 2019 report led by consulting firm Mercer. And this assumes that global temperatures do not rise more than 2 degrees Celsius, as some scientists fear.

The annual return on investment of utility companies could fall 3%, according to the report, while renewable energy, such as solar, could see an increase of up to 3%. Big players selling consumer products, such as food, beverages and household products are also vulnerable to extreme weather given growing concerns about access to water and risks to the crop.

More





The mother of all dangers

Investors are increasingly focusing on climate change not only because of the increased risks, but also because of the opportunity to market new products. Big private money managers as BlackRock are adding “Environment, Social and Governance” (ESG) funds to their portfolio formations to meet the growing demand of investors. Mutual fund investments ESG and ETF increased to $ 51 billion in 2020, nearly tenfold since 2018, according to Morning star.

Concerns about climate change are now growing in a way that was not so common even five years ago, Jon Hale, ESG strategy director at Morningstar, told CBS MoneyWatch.

“You see it as in terms of current events that people can relate to, whether you are an employee with a retirement plan or you are an asset manager running a fund. That’s one thing,” Hale said. “The other is just the growing momentum, the growing regulation of carbon emissions.”



Large fires burning in 10 western states 04:56

In the US, professional money managers in 2019 used sustainable investment strategies, including climate-related ones, to manage one in every three dollars – about $ 17 trillion in assets as mutual funds and ETFs, according to a American SIF foundation report.

In contrast, accurately estimating the potential climate impact on pension portfolios in dollars and cents is difficult. This is because it involves making complicated assumptions about possible environmental regulations, consequences such as sea level rise, and the effects of extreme weather on physical infrastructure.

“It’s an extremely complex issue,” Hale said. “There is simply no way you can say that … professional investors have a problem or that there are prices in the market.”

A need for better discovery

Another hurdle: Despite raising awareness about the potential impact of climate on companies, there are currently no standards for exactly how businesses should quantify this threat and to what extent they need to detect “material risks”. “such at the American Securities and Exchange Commission. The agency is now considering adding a rule mandate climate risk detection for companies.

Unlike private money managers, the government board that oversees federal employee portfolios, called the Thrift Savings Plan, uses a “passive” investment strategy – primarily investing people’s money in index funds rather than actively seeking funds. specialized as ESG or ETF mutual funds. TSP is EXPECTED to allow individual investors to enter a “mutual fund window” starting in 2022 that allows employees to make several choices, including ESG funds.

Under current law, TSPs are not allowed to direct investments in particular companies or exercise voting rights to express an opinion. However, it operates the largest planned benefit plan in the US with more than $ 700 billion in assets for 6 million participants.

“With the right education, individuals in that plan can potentially redirect their investments [account for] “Climate risks, but again this is putting it all on the shoulders of individual workers who are not necessarily investment experts,” Hale said.

The wide range of what companies report – or do not report – can make risk assessment confusing for professionals as well, he added.

Disaster planning

Climate change does not pose a threat only to investment funds that aim to protect and increase retirement savings. The value of real estate – usually the single largest investment Americans make – is also influenced by flood, drought and other extreme weather exacerbated by global warming.

Homeowners can expect that pay $ 20 billion this year is only related to floods, while insurance premiums are expected to rise along with sea levels, found the General Non-Profit Road Foundation.



Climate change threatens Chicago’s future 09:15

Residents affected by a natural disaster often see a decline in credit scores, are more at risk of falling behind bills, and may experience a cascade of financial consequences, including bankruptcy and homelessness, a The analysis of the Urban Institute was found.

Financial experts advise retirees and retirees to consider whether they live in a flood zone, tornado or hurricane alley, or drought-prone area. This could include taking action to support a property, such as placing a house on stilts or rebuilding a roof, or even relocating to a safer area, said economist Olivia S. Mitchell, director of the Boettner Center for Pensions and Retirement insurance at Wharton University School of Pennsylvania.

“This is a very divisive set of events to plan,” Mitchell told CBS MoneyWatch.