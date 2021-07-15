U.S. Base in Alabama Requires Some GI to Test Vaccination





About 68 percent of U.S. Army members have had at least one dose of the Covid vaccine, but with only full vaccination providing significant protection against the most contagious Delta-growing variant growing in parts of the United States, U.S. commanders are looking for ways new to pressure, seduce and cajole service members to take their pictures. Now, Fort Rucker in Alabama has become the first military base in the United States to require members of the camouflaged uniformed service to provide evidence of vaccinations. As in other states that have low overall vaccination rates, coronavirus cases are on the rise in Alabama. Only 33 percent of the state population is fully vaccinated, one of the lowest rates in the country, and cases have risen 133 percent over the past two weeks, according to a New York Times database, reaching an average daily more than 500. Hospital admissions have increased 39 percent over two weeks.

The big difference will be that if you are not wearing a mask, the leadership will be able to ask you, ask the soldiers, to prove that they have been vaccinated by showing their vaccination card, said Major General David Francis, Commander-in-Chief of Fort Rucker, in a video posted July 12 on the Fort Ruckers Facebook page. President Biden may legally require members of the military to be vaccinated even though vaccines in use in the United States made by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson have only emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. Mr. Biden has resolutely refused to exercise that power even in the midst of the spread of the Delta variant. And some military leaders insist that the lack of full FDA approval prevents them from requiring Covid shooting to be combined with thousands of other mandatory vaccines for service members. There are about 5,000 uniformed personnel assigned to Fort Rucker. Many larger bases, such as Fort Hood in Texas, require all service members to wear masks inside, but have areas, such as specified gyms, where those who have been vaccinated can gather without masks.

More than 80 percent of active service members are under 35, a group that has led resistance between also civilians. The rate of vaccination varies according to the branch of service. For example, 77 percent of active members in the Navy have had at least one shot, Pentagon officials said recently, while in the Marine Corps, that number is 58 percent.

