



July 15, 2021 Oklo Inc. has announced a 20-year trading partnership with Compass Mining, the first online marketplace for bitcoin mining equipment and hosting. Oklos “advanced division plants” will provide clean, reliable and affordable base load power for Bitcoin Compass mining machines starting in the early 2020s (Image: Oklo) Oklo, which is the first advanced division company to have its license to build and operate a power plant to be accepted for review by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC), says it is determined to supply at least 150 megawatts of power for the Compass in the first phase of this partnership, “helping to foster sustainability” of Bitcoin mining practices. “The issuance of cryptocurrencies offers promising ways to accelerate the deployment of clean energy technologies, and Oklo is positioned to respond to commercial demands by offering end users the convenience of purchasing clean, reliable and cost-effective energy from which they can depend on, “said Jacob DeWitte, co-founder and CEO of Oklo. Oklo says its technology can produce reliable energy for up to 20 years without the need for fuel and have the capabilities to turn nuclear waste into clean energy, adding that this commercial project is scalable, and Oklo can add additional capacity to accelerate Compass sustained mining further efforts while running the economy of Bitcoin mining activities enabled by advanced sharing. “Every Bitcoin miner understands the need for cheap and reliable energy,” said Whit Gibbs, co-founder and CEO of Compass, adding that the partnership with Oklo will “redefine the energy landscape for cryptocurrency mining.” California-based Oklo has obtained a Site Use Permit from the U.S. Department of Energy, demonstrated a prototype of its metallic fuel, was given fuel material by the Idaho National Laboratory (INL), and developed the first advanced license application combined with the division, which terminated the admission review and complained to the NRC. Oklo’s proposed Aurora reactor design is a fast neutron reactor that uses heat pipes to transport heat from the reactor core to a supercritical carbon dioxide energy conversion system to generate electricity. Using low-enriched uranium (HALEU) high-grade metallic fuel, Aurora ‘power plant’ generates about 1.5 MW of electricity, and can also produce usable heat. INL last year agreed to provide Oklo with access to the HALEU fuel recovered from an reactor now decomposed to be used in the development and demonstration of the Aurora. Researched and written by World Nuclear News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.world-nuclear-news.org/Articles/Oklo-to-power-Bitcoin-mining-machines The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

