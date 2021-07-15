International
‘Strong likelihood’ of Covid more dangerous variants, WHO experts warn | World News
- The WHO Emergency Committee noted that the pandemic continues to develop with four variants of concern and stressed the risk of developing new zoonotic diseases.
from hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, Hindustan Times
PUBLISHED N ON 15 KORR 2021 08:14 PM
The World Health Organization (WHO) Emergency Committee has warned of the high probability of the emergence of more virulent and dangerous variants of the coronavirus that may be more challenging to control. Following the eighth meeting of the coronavirus (Covid-19) emergency committee on Wednesday, WHO experts issued a statement saying the pandemic remains a global challenge.
The committee recognized the high probability of the emergence and global spread of new and perhaps more dangerous variants of the concern that could be even more challenging to control, experts said.
Amid the rapid spread of the highly contagious Delta variant, the committee noted that Covid-19 continues to develop with four variants of concern, and unanimously agreed that the pandemic still poses an extraordinary event that poses a health risk to humans worldwide. The committee also stressed the risk of new zoonotic diseases emerging as the world is still responding to the ongoing pandemic.
As such, the Committee agreed that the Covid-19 pandemic remains a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) and provided the following advice to the Director General, he concluded.
Due to various vaccination steps around the world, said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the committee has called on all countries to vaccinate at least 10% of each country’s population by the end of September. The WHO chief called on the world to take a new approach to global health security, warning that if the world continues on the same path, it will continue to head for the same destination.
“A key area in which improved co-operation is needed is how information about pathogens and emerging outbreaks is collected, analyzed and disseminated,” Ghebreyesus told a news conference in Geneva.
SHUT
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/strong-likelihood-of-more-dangerous-covid-variants-warn-who-experts-101626359931139.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]