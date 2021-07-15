‘Strong likelihood’ of Covid more dangerous variants, WHO experts warn | World News

The World Health Organization (WHO) Emergency Committee has warned of the high probability of the emergence of more virulent and dangerous variants of the coronavirus that may be more challenging to control. Following the eighth meeting of the coronavirus (Covid-19) emergency committee on Wednesday, WHO experts issued a statement saying the pandemic remains a global challenge.

The committee recognized the high probability of the emergence and global spread of new and perhaps more dangerous variants of the concern that could be even more challenging to control, experts said.

Amid the rapid spread of the highly contagious Delta variant, the committee noted that Covid-19 continues to develop with four variants of concern, and unanimously agreed that the pandemic still poses an extraordinary event that poses a health risk to humans worldwide. The committee also stressed the risk of new zoonotic diseases emerging as the world is still responding to the ongoing pandemic.

As such, the Committee agreed that the Covid-19 pandemic remains a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) and provided the following advice to the Director General, he concluded.

Due to various vaccination steps around the world, said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the committee has called on all countries to vaccinate at least 10% of each country’s population by the end of September. The WHO chief called on the world to take a new approach to global health security, warning that if the world continues on the same path, it will continue to head for the same destination.

“A key area in which improved co-operation is needed is how information about pathogens and emerging outbreaks is collected, analyzed and disseminated,” Ghebreyesus told a news conference in Geneva.