Fully vaccinated domestic passengers can now enter Maharashtra without negative RT-PCR report

Fully vaccinated people traveling to Maharashtra will need to keep their vaccination certificates for both doses. (Photo: PTI)

All domestic and international air travelers fully vaccinated against Covid-19 have been allowed to enter Maharashtra without having to show a negative RT-PCR test report, the state government said on Thursday.

The Government of Maharashtra has formally approved the request of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to exclude domestic and international passengers who are fully vaccinated to enter the country without requesting a negative RT-PCR test report.

What are the criteria

-This exception is for domestic travelers and international travelers who have received both doses of the vaccine

– The passenger must have completed 15 days from the last dose

– The passenger must possess the vaccination certificate

Here is what the government order says

The government order states that travelers who have been vaccinated with both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine and received their second dose at least 15 days in advance and are in possession of the final vaccination certificate can enter the country without a negative test RT-PCR report.

“It has been mandated that despite this established exclusion order, all passengers, regardless of vaccination status, must strictly follow Covid’s proper conduct. [wearing mask, frequent sanitizing of hand, maintaining social distancing etc] at any time, “the order said.

Meanwhile, for all other passengers, a negative RT-PCR test report, not older than 72 hours, is mandatory.

READ ALSO | Decoded: What is a vaccine passport and how can you get one?

READ ALSO | ‘Useless statements’: States knew in advance about vaccine availability, says Mansukh Mandaviya about shortage

READ ALSO | Talks with Moderna, Pfizer Vaccine Manufacturers Stayed on Compensation Clause: Sources