SAE International announces 2021 Digital Summit on Power, Fuels and Lubricants | tidings





WARRENDALE, Pa., July 15, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / – SAE International announced it would hold its second annual Digital Summit on Electricity, Fuels and Lubricants, online by 28-30 September 2021. The meeting will bring together the electricity industry for discussions on new and evolving engine technologies related to engine model, fuels, lubricants, combustion and emission control for light, medium and heavy vehicle segments. . “As we move towards sustainable transport, there are some critical questions about mixing the power of combustion engines and electric vehicles, along with supporting infrastructure,” he said Frank Bokulich, engineering events manager at SAE International. “This event will provide a valuable opportunity for business and scientific professionals such as OEMs, researchers, engineers, academics and others around the world to get into these questions about different movement scenarios.” Digital summit participants will hear about new and evolving technologies implemented to meet regulations to reduce emissions and increase fuel economy while delivering the best box performance. The event will feature speakers, panelists and three keynote speakers who will share their views on batteries and the industrialization capabilities of chemical storage media, such as hydrogen, synthetic gases and liquid fuels. Keynote speakers at the Powerful Fuels and Lubricants Summit 2021 include: Dr. John C. Wall , chairman of the board of directors at Achates Power. Dr. Wall has more than 40 years of industry experience in internal combustion engine technology, fuels and emissions, and in the development of the global engineering organization.

, chairman of the board of directors at Achates Power. Dr. Wall has more than 40 years of industry experience in internal combustion engine technology, fuels and emissions, and in the development of the global engineering organization. Koichi Nakata , general manager of Toyota’s advanced engine planning and management sector. In its role, Nakata has focused on advanced power planning, increasing engine thermal efficiency, and future fuels.

, general manager of Toyota’s advanced engine planning and management sector. In its role, Nakata has focused on advanced power planning, increasing engine thermal efficiency, and future fuels. Craig Segall , executive vice president, mobile resources and incentives on the California Air Resources Board. Segall plays a key role in creating a zero-emission transport sector and addressing long-term transport inequalities to achieve Of California clean air, community protection and climate goals. In addition to keynote speakers and technical programming, the summit includes virtual networking opportunities for professionals related to combustion technology, injection, fuel, exhaust and exhaust control, engine reduction, pressure boost, hybrid power and several other evolving technologies. To register for the Digital Summit of Powertrains, Fuels and Lubricants, please visit: https://www.sae.org/attend/pfl/attend. Members of the media seeking credentials can email [email protected] or call 1-724-772-7562. About SAE International SAE International is a global association committed to advancing knowledge and movement solutions for the good of humanity. By engaging nearly 200,000 engineers, technical experts and volunteers, we connect and educate mobility professionals to enable safe, clean and accessible mobile solutions. We operate in two priorities: encouraging a lifelong learning for motion engineering professionals and setting standards for industry engineering. We strive for a better world through the work of our SAE Philanthropic Foundation, including award-winning programs such as A World In Motion and the Collegiate Design Series. More on http://www.sae.org. Media contact Justin Falce, SAE International, 7247727562, [email protected] SAE SOURCE International

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wfmz.com/news/pr_newswire/pr_newswire_pennsylvania/sae-international-announces-2021-powertrains-fuels-and-lubricants-digital-summit/article_6133a65f-11ce-5b94-8052-24a9a0e193b8.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos