Monthly News Summary Protection at Risk June 2021 – World

Incidents of security, safety and access to refugee and IDP facilities

Insecurity Insight publishes data on incidents of violence affecting the protection of IDPs and refugees. Enter the data in HDX.

Past editions: May 2021; April 2021.

get in touch to report an incident or to have additional information about an incident we have reported.

Africa

Central African Republic

June 05, 2021: On the outskirts of Bambari city, Ouaka prefecture, Central African troops enter Camp Elevage and order the displaced to leave the country immediately amid clashes with rebel groups. The guns were fired into the air, causing residents to panic and clear the area. The locals then looted goats and mattresses belonging to the displaced. Subsequently, the camp burned down and the tents and shops were destroyed. An MSF-run health post was also completely destroyed. Sources: Bangui Magazine, MSF, and MSF West and Central Africa

Around 09 June 2021: In Nguia-Bouar town, Nana-Mambere prefecture, an IDP camp was attacked by 3R rebels from the CPC (Coalition of Patriots for Change). Source: received1

Democratic Republic of the Congo

May 30-31, 2021: In Boga village, Irumu territory, Ituri province and Tchabi village, North Kivu province, suspected ADF militia set fire to over 70 shelters and shops in the area of ​​Rubingo III IDP, leaving dead 30 IDPs and seven children. 25 IDPs were abducted and property looted. Sources: Al Jazeera, OCHA, UN News AND UNHCR

01 June 2021: In the Bahema Boga High Priesthood, Irumu Territory, Ituri Province, 11 shelters inside an IDP site were burned, allegedly by residents of another IDP camp in the village of Boga. Residents of the Boga village camp allegedly sought punishment for a deadly attack on May 30-31 on their IDP camp. As a result of the attacks, four IDP locations in the area were vacated while IDPs were evacuated to safer areas. Source: ** Radio Okapi **

07 June 2021: In North Kivu province, an LNGO accused local officials in Rutshuru territory of misusing humanitarian aid in the form of food supplies which were originally intended to assist IDPs in Goma. Source: Radio Motor

June 25, 2021: In the village of Bukiringi, High Priest Walendu Bindi, Irumu Territory, Ituri Province, a vehicle carrying IDP was targeted by an ADF rebel, resulting in four dead and five seriously injured. Source: tidings

MOZAMBIQUE

Around June 1, 2021: According to the UNHCR report, a Mozambican woman was forced to give birth without any medical care while being deported from Tanzania back to Mozambique. Source: Weekly connected cable

June 10, 2021: In the city of Pemba, Cabo Delgado province, Mozambican Red Cross reportedly said it would no longer accept beneficiary lists from local officials due to a lack of transparency from government officials and allegations by IDPs that the lists had been used to divert aid patrimonial local networks .. Source: Javore Cabo Delgado AND Mozambique Club

June 17, 2021: In the village of Quitunda, Cabo Delgado province, a makeshift settlement was attacked and IDP properties were looted by government forces. Source: Weekly connected cable

sudan

June 14, 2021: In the Kibi region, Central Darfur state, two IDPs living in the North Center of Camp 7 in Nierteti were shot and wounded by two armed men wearing military uniforms riding a motorcycle. The perpetrators also stole sheep. Source: Dabanga Sudan

Asia

India

June 18, 2021: In the village of Tirunelveli, Tirunelveli district, Taamil Nadu state, the Subramaniyapuram refugee camp in Sri Lanka was attacked by six Hindu men from the village of Munneerpallam who attacked and wounded two refugees and a young Dalit, inter-municipal hostilities. Sources: received1, India Sot AND New India Express

Europe

Denmark

June 03, 2021: The Danish Parliament passed a new legislation for the opening of asylum centers outside Europe, where applicants for international protection will be flown while their application is being processed in Denmark. The plan, according to the European Commission, violates existing EU asylum rules. If the application is approved and the applicant is granted international protection, the beneficiary will be entitled to live in the host country but not in Denmark. Sources: Danish Refugee Council AND Arabi i Ri

France

04 June 2021: On the outskirts of the city of Calais, French security forces dismantled a temporary camp in abandoned industrial buildings housing hundreds of mostly young men. Source: Arabi i Ri

Greece

03 June 2021: The Greek government has decided to use EU-provided cannons, which emit a loud loud sound like a jet engine, to detect the movement of migrants entering Greece via the Evros River along the Greek-Turkish border. Source: Arabi i Ri

Middle East and North Africa

Iraq

As reported on June 3, 2021: In Governors Al Anbar and Nineveh, the Iraqi Government has decided to close the last two remaining IDP camps in government-controlled territory. In the past seven months, the government has closed 16 more camps, leaving at least 24,801 displaced without the certainty that they could return safely to their homes. Source: Arabi i Ri

June 04, 2021: In the governor of Duhok, a short circuit caused a fire in the Sharia Camp. 250 out of 400 tents were completely destroyed and 25 people were injured. Source: Arabi i Ri

June 05, 2021: In the city and district of Makhmur, the governor of Erbil, a Turkish drone targeted a kindergarten near a school, in a UN-backed camp for Kurdish IDPs, killing three civilians and injuring two others. Sources: Air wars, France 24 AND Arabi i Ri

libya

As reported on June 17, 2021: In Tripoli, guards at the Mabani and Abu Salim detention centers have subjected asylum seekers and refugees to repeated beatings and other acts of violence, causing at least 19 to suffer from fractures, bruises, cuts, scratching and scratching. trauma. Sources: AP, MSF, Guardian, New Arabia I AND Arabi i Ri II

As reported on June 20, 2021: In Tripoli, five asylum seekers, aged 15 to 18, were sexually assaulted by guards at the Shara al-Zawiya detention center. The victims said they had to undergo sexual assault in exchange for using the bathroom, calling the family or simply to avoid being beaten by guards. Source: AP News

Occupied Palestinian Territories

June 01, 2021: Al Al Quds – Mukhayyam Shuafat refugee camp raided by Israeli secret military forces who fired tear gas canisters, attacked Palestinian civilians and arrested three people. Source: received1

Syrian Arab Republic

June 03, 2021: At Hol Camp, Governor Al Hasakah, an Iraqi uterus was shot dead by gunmen in the second half of the camp. Source: received1

07 June 2021: In the city of al Ra’ie, the governor of Aleppo, a displaced man was killed as a result of a suicide bomb attack targeting a local market. Seven civilians were also injured. Source: ** SNHR **

09 June 2021: Near the village of al Sawaghiya, governor of Idlib, Syrian artillery units fired a shell at al IDAr alAbrar camp, damaging a number of tents, including two serving as a school and a mosque. Source: ** SNHR **

June 11, 2021: At Hol Camp, Governor Al Hasakah, a man was killed with a silenced gun by gunmen believed to be IS as he was leaving the mosque in the fourth part of the camp after Friday prayers. Source: received1 and SNHR

June 17, 2021: At Hol Camp, Governor Al Hasakah, 15 women were arrested by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) after an open hole was found in the camp. Source: received1

June 23, 2021: At Hol Camp, Governor Al Hasakah, an Iraqi refugee was shot in the head and killed by IS in the third part of the camp. Sources: received1 and Arabi i Ri

June 25, 2021: At Hol Camp, the governor of Al Hasakah, a Russian woman suffered an assassination attempt by the wives of suspected IS fighters in the IS family camp area. Source: Liveuamap

June 26, 2021: At Hol Camp, Governor Al Hasakah, a 36-year-old Iraqi IDP was shot dead by suspected IS militants. Source: Liveuamap

June 28, 2021: At Hol Camp, Governor Al Hasakah, the bodies of two female sisters were found in the fifth section of the camp. Source: SNHR

June 29, 2021: At Hol Camp, Governor Al Hasakah, a male IDP was shot dead by gunmen in the fourth section of the camp. Source: SNHR