The international press organization demands the immediate release of journalist Siddique Kappan





Deputy Director of the International Press Institute Scott Griffen wrote that they condemn the arrest of Kappans and the unacceptable ill-treatment he has undergone.

The International Press Institute (IPI), an international network aimed at protecting press freedom, has spoken out against the arrest of Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan and demanded his release from prison. Kappan was arrested in Uttar Pradesh in October 2020 under the Regular Illegal Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), among others. In an article published in it website, IPI Deputy Director Scott Griffen wrote that the organization condemns the arrest of Kappans and the unacceptable ill-treatment he has undergone. “We are extremely concerned that Mr Kappan was targeted and detained because of his journalistic activity. In the absence of evidence to justify these allegations, all charges against Mr Kappan should be dropped immediately,” said Scott Griffen. . He also added that India is watching the unraveling of critical journalists. The growing targeting of critical journalists in India is extremely worrying. All journalists in the country should be able to safely cover events in the public interest, without fear of harassment, detention or discrimination, he said. Siddique Kappan, a journalist from Kerala, was arrested along with three others in October 2020, to cover up the suspected gang and murder of a Dalit woman in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. He was arrested along with three others by UP police and is alleged to be part of the People’s Front of India (PFI) and that he was going to Hathras to break the peace. After first accusing him of disturbing the peace, UP Police later booked him under UAPA and insurgency laws. He has not yet been given a condition despite several appeals to the same, and the trial on the case has not yet begun. He recently lost his 90-year-old mother Khadeeja Kutty in prolonged illness. He was allowed to visit his mother only in February for five days, under supervision. On June 15, a UP court dropped the charges of disturbing the peace against him after police failed to complete the investigation within six months. Following the verdict, Kappan spoke to the media for the first time since his arrest and said the case against him is completely false. The Kerala Union of Journalists at Work (KUWJ) and his wife Raihanath Kappan have been fighting for the release of Siddique Kappans since October 2020. Read: False case against me: Siddique Kappan speaks to the media for the first time since his arrest Read: What crime did my husband commit? Siddique Kappans’s wife joins the protest demanding her release

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenewsminute.com/article/international-press-org-seeks-immediate-release-journalist-siddique-kappan-152375 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos