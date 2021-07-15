Democrats swim $ 3.5 trillion budget proposal – National & International News – THU 15 July2021

The damage pushes “human infrastructure” into the $ 3.5 budget. The Mississippi Storm Delta variant. Taking over the Taliban in Afghanistan.

NATIONAL NEWS

Democrats throw in the $ 3.5 trillion budget proposal

Congressional Democrats have drafted a $ 3.5 trillion budget resolution. Details of the plan have not been completed. However, since the budget can pass through reconciliation, without Republican votes, Democrats have a chance to include some of President Biden’s “human infrastructure” priorities that have been excluded from the $ 600 billion bilateral infrastructure proposal. So far, proposals that have come to light include an extension of the new child tax credit, new clean energy standards, universal pre-k and an expansion of Medicare coverage on teeth, hearing and sight.

Proposed payments include cutting Trump tax breaks for corporations and taxpayers who make more than $ 400,000 a year. The plan also hopes to save money on health care costs by bargaining for prescription drug prices for Medicaid and Medicare beneficiaries.

Since Republicans are unlikely to support these proposals, Democrats need to ensure that all 50 of their senators are on board. However, some leading Democrats have already expressed concerns about the budget proposal. For example, perennial question mark Senator Joe Manchin (WV), who comes from the coal country, is not happy with the proposal ‘s emphasis on renewable energy. He also has concerns about how the plan will be paid for.

The Delta variant takes Mississippi from the storm

Mississippi State Health Officer, Dr. Thomas Dobbs is sounding the alarm once again about the increase in COVID numbers in the state. This time it is about the increasing prevalence of delta species cases. Tension has gained strength in areas across the country, especially in countries with a large percentage of people still unvaccinated.

Most of the national commentary has focused on Missouri, which is also experiencing a revival in some areas. Steve Edwards, CEO of CoxHealth in southwest Missouri, noted earlier this week that patients there are “younger and sicker” than this time last year.

The picture is very similar in Mississippi, according to Dobbs. Dobbs wrote on Twitter this week that 7 children in the state were in the ICU due to COVID, two of them in the ventilator. Their ages range from under 1 to 17 years old. Dr. Alan Jones of the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson has also seen a significant increase in pediatric patients in recent weeks.

Among the general population, Dobbs said the rise in COVID infections and hospitalizations across the state is “quite alarming”. The current cases are “almost all deltas”.

Younger and sicker

With only one-third of the state’s total population fully vaccinated, Mississippi has the second lowest vaccination rate of any state in the country. In Alabama, the least vaccinated state, 96% of recent COVID deaths have been among unvaccinated people.

Delta tension is more aggressive than previous strains. In the last three weeks, the number of COVID patients seeking medical attention has doubled. Hospital admissions have increased 26.7% in the last week alone.

Tension also opportunistically targets young and young people, many of whom have not yet been vaccinated. Across the country, the average COVID patient is now in his 20s.

The long-suffering Dobbs has often been at odds with Governor Tate Reeves. When Reeves lifted the state mandate for the mask, Dobbs immediately took to Twitter to beg Mississippi to continue wearing the mask, insisting the danger was not over. Now, Dobbs is advising Mississippi over 65 and those with basic conditions, vaccinated or not, to avoid even masked indoor gatherings.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS

Afghan Taliban capture Pakistan border crossing

As the U.S. continues to withdraw troops, the Taliban are gaining more and more territory across the country. Today, Taliban forces captured a busy border crossing with Pakistan. Most of the Afghan soldiers who were working with the post surrendered immediately. Four who dared to wage a war were quickly sent away.

This entry point is important to the Taliban both monetically and strategically. It passes through Pakistan’s Baluchistan province, where the Taliban already have a significant presence. Controlling this crossing would allow Taliban fighters in Baluchistan to cross freely into Afghanistan and potentially strengthen their numbers and eventually launch a full-scale attack on Kabul.

The game ends

For now, the Taliban are focused on controlling key border points. This strategy allows them to both clog the economic arteries in Kabul, and force neighboring countries to recognize their authority.

Taliban forces are also taking key provincial cities. These include areas dominated by ethnic Tajiks and Turkmen (most of the Taliban are Pashtuns). But instead of an external invasion, the Taliban have opened negotiations with local leaders in these areas and are recruiting them.

Officially, the Taliban leadership says the purpose of the military offensive is to strengthen the group’s negotiating position in peace talks with the Afghan government. But a Taliban commander, speaking anonymously, told NPR: “These military achievements are so that we can rule the country.”.

