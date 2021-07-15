Merkel, Biden set course for future US-German relations at White House meeting





The ongoing dispute between the United States and Germany over a Russian gas pipeline, called Nord Stream 2, took place both Thursday between the two leaders in the Oval Office, according to Biden.

“As I reiterated my concerns about Nord Stream 2, Chancellor Merkel and I are absolutely united in our conviction that Russia should not be allowed to use energy as a weapon to force or threaten its neighbors,” Biden said in a statement. joint press conference together with Merkel.

“My view of Nord Stream 2 has been known for some time. Good friends may not agree, but by the time I became president, it was 90% complete and the imposition of sanctions did not seem to make any sense.” he continued.

Instead, Biden said, both leaders “have urged our teams to look at practical measures we can take together, and whether or not Europe’s energy security is, Ukraine’s security is actually strengthened or weakened based on Russian actions “.

Climate change, Covid-19 vaccines, Russian cyber attacks, Ukraine and the promotion of their democracies were also topics on the agenda, an official said. The visit came just three months before Merkel left her role as chancellor of Germany in October, having served in that position for more than 15 years. Elections to replace the “free world chancellor” are in September. Biden is the fourth American president she has interacted with. And on Thursday, Merkel said that marks her 23rd visit to Washington since becoming chancellor. Administration officials have been consistent in describing the visit as a “working” session expected ahead, despite Merkel’s limited time at the helm of the German government. But after a decade and a half of visiting Washington, her recent trip to meet a U.S. president was a moment to reflect on her legacy. Arriving at the Oval Office, Biden called Merkel a “personal friend as well as a friend to the United States.” And during their joint press conference, the President said he would miss them. “Madam Chancellor, I know that the partnership between Germany and the United States will continue to strengthen only on the foundation you helped build. In a personal note, I must say that I will miss seeing you at “Our summits. I really will,” Biden said. Merkel started the day with a breakfast hosted by Vice President Kamala Harris at the Maritime Observatory. She is the first foreign leader Harris has hosted at her residence since she transferred. They discussed “domestic and international issues including current challenges, the history between the two counties and future efforts,” according to a White House official. Following the news that the flood has led to several deaths in Germany, Merkel called the floods a “catastrophe”. “Here in Washington, my thoughts are always with the people in our homeland,” Merkel said Thursday morning. “Peaceful countries are going through a catastrophe in these hours, it can be called a tragedy. Heavy rains and floods are very inappropriate words to describe this – so it really is a catastrophe.” Biden and Merkel met one-on-one at the Oval Office ahead of an extended session with aides and a joint final press conference. Biden and his wife will be hosting Merkel and her husband for dinner at the White House with a “range of individuals” who have been supporters of Germany. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, is expected to attend the dinner, which will come hours after he meets with former President Donald Trump at his New Jersey golf club. Merkel will also receive an honorary degree from the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies while in the states – marking her 18th honorary degree to date. The leaders unveiled a “Washington Declaration” outlining a shared vision to work together on the challenges of change policy and a shared commitment to human rights and the results democratic leadership offers to the world. They also announced other initiatives, including a “forum of the future” that brings together Americans and Germans from different sectors; an economic dialogue; and a climate and energy partnership. The meeting came shortly after the White House recently announced Biden would nominate Amy Gutmann to serve as U.S. ambassador to Germany. If confirmed she would be the first woman to serve in the role. A warm relationship with essential points of friction So far, the signs point to renewed warm relations between the two countries after four years of Trump’s “First America” ​​approach to diplomacy. The approach served as a sharp departure from the Obama administration’s foreign policy era – when Merkel considered then-President Barack Obama a “partner and friend.” But especially, Merkel has maintained that there will still be debates between Germany and the US with Biden serving as President. “Do not think that from tomorrow there will only be harmony between us,” she told reporters a day after Biden’s inauguration. “There will also be arguments on how to make things better for both our countries.” Biden and Merkel have met several times and Thursday’s meeting at the White House will be their second personal meeting since Biden was sworn in. Following the G7 summit in the UK earlier this spring, Merkel indicated that Biden brought “new impetus” to the rally. She said being able to meet Biden was “obviously important because he stands by the commitment to multilateralism that we have lacked in recent years” – a clear sign of Trump’s approach. She has also invited the President to Germany. Biden and Merkel have interacted regularly with each other on the world stage since the Obama years. While serving as vice president, Biden undertook a number of foreign policy issues as part of his portfolio, traveling to the Munich Security Conference each year and appearing alongside Merkel. At the time, Biden made public his disagreements with Germany over whether to send weapons to Ukraine. Obama, meanwhile, visited Germany half a dozen times while on duty – excluding stops at Ramstein Air Force Base, a common stop for Air Force One during extended travel. But despite their commonalities, Biden and Merkel still have a number of changes that will be on the table when they meet in Washington on Thursday. The US believes the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project, which transports natural gas from Russia directly to Germany under the Baltic Sea, will provide Moscow with unnecessary power over the European energy sector. But the White House does not expect to reach a resolution when it is presented Thursday. Biden will raise “his long-standing concerns” over Nord Stream 2 with Merkel, including his desire to ensure it is not used for coercive purposes against Ukraine, according to an official. Instead, officials believe Biden’s decision earlier this year to lift congressional sanctions on Germany has allowed “diplomatic space” for talks between the two sides, even if no solution is found to the thorny issue. . Matthias Matthijs, a senior Europe member of the Council on Foreign Relations and an associate professor at Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced Studies, said it was clear that Germany “wants to move forward with the pipeline and wants to ensure “The United States has won. ‘We will not give Russia (President Vladimir) Putin the opportunity to blackmail the EU.’ “The Germans are hoping to get the groundbreaking start (Nord Stream 2), a US commitment that could boost liquefied natural gas exports to Europe and want to avoid retreat into a new Cold War with China, where “Berlin has its own commercial interests,” he added. Matthijis also said the Germans hope the US will lift hundreds of its tariffs on the European Union, but it is an area Biden is less likely to engage. China is also likely to expose differences between the two leaders. Merkel has backed a more cooperative approach to Beijing – her country’s most important trading partner – even as Biden works to consolidate Western support for a more confrontational approach. These changes emerged last month at the G7 summit, although Merkel joined other European leaders in signing a final statement calling for China’s forced labor practices. Biden has been clear in talks with Merkel and other leaders of the need to “engage China from a position of strength,” an official said – a message he will repeat on Thursday. Still, the diplomatic approach by the Biden administration marks a contrast to the Trump years. During his tenure, Trump hit Germany on trade and NATO’s lack of financial contributions to common defense. He moved to withdraw nearly 12,000 troops from Germany and accused Germany of being seen in Russia because it buys energy from Moscow. And he also undertook to personally insult Merkel over the phone, at one point telling her he was “stupid”. Merkel, on the other hand, often spoke of Trump’s rhetoric and pushed back on Trump’s assertion that Germany is a slave to Russia by referring to its Soviet-controlled education in East Germany. Merkel will be the first European leader to visit Biden at the White House. He met with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in April and South Korean President Moon Jae-in in May.

CNN’s Nadine Schmidt, DJ Judd and Ryan Nobles contributed to this report.

