New massive climate plans unveiled by EU and China

The European Union (EU) and China announced comprehensive plans this week to dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions to slow the pace of climate change. Many scientists say the warming climate is creating more hurricanes, floods, forest fires and other events that threaten millions of people and Global economy. The EU and China represent two of the largest economic zones in the world and the largest emitters of greenhouse gases. Their plans, announced on July 14, have been discussed at length and are expected to take years before they are fully implemented. But they are seen by many policymakers as important steps to combat climate change, although some environmentalists say the proposals are not going well enough.

The newly announced plans illustrate the effort of European and Chinese leaders to be at the forefront of the fight against climate change just months before the next global climate change conference in Scotland in November. This progress contrasts with the United States, where President Biden’s own ambitious plan faces fierce opposition, mostly from Republicans, to a divided Congress.

The EU plan is called the “European Green Agreement”. It drastically limits the blockchain dependence on fossil fuels and imposes taxes on imports from countries that emit high levels of greenhouse gases. The EU accounted for 6.4% of global greenhouse gas emissions in 2019, making it the fourth largest emitter in the world after China, the US and India. Its share in global GDP was 17.9% in 2020. The EU wants to reach zero net emissions by 2050.

China’s climate plan focuses on launching an emissions trading system for Chinese companies, which would create the world’s largest carbon market and significantly increase the country’s share of global emissions covered by similar types of programs. China, the largest emitter in the world, accounted for 27% of global greenhouse gas emissions in 2019. Its share of global GDP was 17.4% in 2020. China’s plans will play a central role in helping it achieve its previously stated goal of achieving zero net emissions by 2060.

Winners and Losers

Both plans will have major impacts on global industries and the companies operating within them. Fossil fuel companies are likely to be the opposite affected, as well as exporters from industries or high-emission countries. Major carbon producers will also be affected, such as the steel, cement and energy industries. However, alternative energy companies, such as wind, solar and hydro, are likely to benefit from new initiatives, as well as companies that produce more energy-efficient products, such as electric cars. Plans involving the construction of renewable and efficient energy infrastructure will also benefit the construction industry.

What are the new climate initiatives in the EU and China?

European Green Agreement

The European Green Agreement is described by the European Commission (EC), the politically independent executive branch of the EU. It is considered one of the most ambitious plans so far by any major economic power to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. It outlines the block ‘s goals for emissions, renewable and energy efficient, green building renovations and nature restoration. It also describes the expected economic benefits and aims at international cooperation.

The EU wants to become the first climate-neutral continent by 2050. To get there, it is committing to achieving its goal of reducing emissions by at least 55% by 2030, as mentioned above. The EU had already reduced its emissions by 24% from 1990 levels by 2019. The EU plan outlined specific transport-related goals, including zero emissions from all new cars by 2035. Starting in 2026, the EU will cover road transport under an Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), i commonly called a “lid and trade program” in the US ETS will set a price on pollution and stimulate cleaner fuel use as well as investment in cleaner technologies. Carbon prices were also proposed for both the aviation and maritime sectors.

The EU is also proposing a mechanism aimed at preventing polluting companies from shifting production outside the EU in order to bypass block emission limits, and then export back to the EU. The proposed mechanism is a carbon tax imposed on imports from countries with high greenhouse gas emissions. The tax would be the first of its kind.

The plan will also increase the renewable energy block resources and overall energy efficiency. The goal is for the EU’s renewable energy mix to reach 40% by 2030. Currently, renewables account for about 20% of the EU’s total energy mix. The EU also wants to reduce its overall energy consumption by improving energy efficiency. Its goal is to achieve an overall reduction of 36% in energy consumption by 2030. A specific proposal is to ask EU member states to increase their use of renewable energy in heating and cooling with +1.1 percentage points each year until 2030.

Other proposals include the creation of a new Social Climate Fund aimed at supporting the most vulnerable or at risk EU citizens. The fund will be used to renovate buildings, provide revenue support and other measures. The EU also wants to restore Europe’s forests, soils, wetlands and peatlands, which would help absorb CO2 and make the block more resilient to the effects of climate change. The EC says its new proposals could result in 35 million renovated buildings and 160,000 additional green jobs created in the construction sector by 2030.

National Carbon Market in China

China’s long-awaited national carbon ETS is expected to launch a few months this month. China’s ETS would become the world’s largest carbon market by total volume. The aim is for ETS to provide a market mechanism aimed at reducing emissions by sufficient so that total emissions reach a peak by 2030 and the net zero target is reached by 2060.

ETS is being set up at the new Environment and Energy Exchange in Shanghai, which was scheduled to open on July 16, 2021. The exchange will allow thousands of companies to buy additional emissions supplements from other, more energy efficient firms. The trading system will set an emission price and provide companies with the ability to purchase permits if they find themselves in a position where they need to pollute more.

In seven test markets for ETS, the average carbon price was around 40 yuan ($ 6.18) per tonne, which is cheaper than the average carbon price of 47.25 euros ($ 55.67) per tonne expected in the EU ETS- of from 2021 to 2025. Some firms have estimated that carbon prices could trade at around 40 yuan per tonne this year before rising to around 160 yuan by 2030.

The first phase of the plan will cover 2,225 companies in China’s power generation sector. These companies are responsible for more than 4 billion tons of carbon dioxide emissions each year, approximately 40% of the total national and about 14% of global energy emissions. The ETS will expand into other high-emission industries over the next three to five years, including petrochemicals, chemicals, building materials, iron and steel, non-ferrous metals, paper and in-house aviation.

After all

What kind of impact the EU and China plans will have will depend on whether they are implemented and how quickly. EU proposals have yet to be approved by the 27-member countries and the EU parliament and could take years of negotiations. China, controlled by the Communist Party for decades, has the ability to implement its plan more quickly. China’s ETS is expected to launch this month, but it will still be some time before its effectiveness is better understood.