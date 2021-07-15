Visitor Opinion: Pleasanton is emerging as a major international biotechnology hub | tidings





The worldwide pandemic, COVID-19 plus variants, have added a new appreciation and admiration for the nearly 60 biotech companies that call Pleasanton their home. Collectively, these firms employ over 5,000 people and offer high-paying jobs to our residents who want to live and work in Pleasanton. Here is a partial list of biotech firms based in Pleasanton: Roche, 10x Genomics, Bio-Rad, Abbott, Veeva, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Allergan and many more. First-term mayor Carla Brown along with Pleasanton City Council recognized the tremendous financial benefits that come from our quiet but lucrative biotechnology center. For these reasons, the expansion of Pleasanton life sciences industry is one of the priorities of the two-year plan of the chairman and council, approved in May. To better educate city residents and leaders, Mayor Brown and city staff approached several people to request their participation in a professional panel discussion on the topic. The discussion took place on June 17 with the Pleasanton Economic Vitality Committee (EVC). The panel members presented their vast knowledge and experience in clinical research science, biotechnology incubation, and commercial real estate needs. The information from this panel provided an opportunity for EVC to advance discussions on the future expansion of the biotechnology life sciences industry in the country, plus explore steps to work towards the City Council goal. Clinical immunologist / molecular biologist Andy Blidy was a keynote speaker on the technical possibilities available to the city during this presentation. Brandon Cardwell, CEO of I-Gate Innovation Hub / Daybreak Labs, offered his expertise in creating the necessary integral ecosystem and current initiatives to grow life science companies. Commercial Real Estate Sales and Rental Advisor / R&D Brian Wilson added to the discussion by sharing current commercial real estate activity and how the Pleasanton environment promotes, or in some cases hinders, the ability to attract and retain life science companies . The result of the EVC meeting was an active discussion on the following topics: * Brand Pleasanton as a biotechnology center. * Support biotechnology companies and their employees within Pleasanton. * Investigate a bio-incubator in Tri-Valley, to facilitate and assist the creation, growth and success of the next generation of biotechnology, pharmacy, life science and medical device companies. * Improve education on the subject and educate students about careers in the biotechnology industry. As an example, resume molecular biology courses or Jim Allison Nobel laureate’s “Progress” film at Pleasanton Unified School District and Las Positas College high schools. To continue expanding our current biotechnology center, Pleasanton can foster a creative exchange and active collaboration with industry leaders. The region should provide access to experts for advice and training, plus interactions with prospective investors. The region should consider running seminars and workshops to expand knowledge and ensure the acquisition of new skills with community involvement. The pandemic revealed many good ideas on how people can work together in their organizations and community. We have seen the benefits to our health through scientific advances from local biotechnology firms such as Roche 16 diagnostic solutions to help minimize the impact of COVID-19. Our Pleasanton-based biotechnology center is working on ways to cure life-threatening illnesses and use early diagnostic tools to save others. Through these companies, we will improve and extend people’s lives. What could be more important than that? Editor’s note: Among others writing this Visitor Opinion were Andrew Blidy, a clinical immunologist / molecular biologist and former employee of two local biotechnology firms, and Karla Brown, the current chairwoman of Pleasanton after serving eight years on City Council.

