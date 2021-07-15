Looking back on 100 years of the Chinese Communist PartyExBulletin

Chinese propaganda describes the US as a big, evil foreign power to keep China. This kind of rhetoric is as old as the Communist Party of China, as it celebrates its 100th birthday this month.

SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:

On July 1, Chinese leader Xi Jinping marked the 100th anniversary of the Chinese Communist Party. He addressed tens of thousands of people in Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. This line received the biggest applause.

PRESIDENT XI JINPING: (Spoken in non-English).

PFEIFFER: Anyone trying to harass, oppress or subjugate China will find themselves, quoting, “on a collision course with a large steel wall forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese”.

XI: (Spoken in non-English).

PFEIFFER: Strong words and a strong reaction. China NPR affairs correspondent John Ruwitch takes a look at what lies behind them.

JOHN RUWITCH, BYLINE: To understand where Xi Jinping is coming from, you need to understand where China was a century ago. He was disordered and weak. Foreign powers controlled parts of the country. Shanghai was divided, Hong Kong was in British hands, and the Shandong Peninsula was largely under German control. During World War I, China’s leaders saw an opportunity to try to remove that territory again.

YEH WEN-HSIN: China declared war on Germany and sent workers – workers – over 100,000 of them and sent them to the European battle front, the French trenches.

RUWITCH: Yeh Wen-Hsin is Professor of Chinese History at the University of California, Berkeley.

YEH: All for the purpose of – what? – receiving the help of allies.

RUWITCH: But it didn’t work. Germany lost the war, but Western powers decided to let an invading Japan take control of Shandong. This caused outrage in China.

YEH: They were disappointed by Woodrow Wilson. They relied so much hope on America that it intervened and held up China’s demands at the Paris Peace Conference.

RUWITCH: From the political fermentation that followed, Marxism gained a foothold. And in July 1921, with the support of the newly formed Soviet Union, the Communist Party of China was born. And given the state in which China was located, one of the founding principles of the party was the fight against imperialism.

LIU: Anti-colonialism, anti-imperialism is in the DNA of communists.

RUWITCH: This is Professor Liu. He teaches modern Chinese history at a university in China. He asked me not to use his full name or identify the place where he works because he worries he might face trouble talking honestly about the party.

NJLL: It is very important for the party to legitimize its decision. And why the CCP has the power, the right to rule the country, to lead the people – one of the reasons, one of the main sources of its legitimacy is anti-colonialism and anti-imperialism.

RUWITCH: It has been one of the strongest lines for the party since its inception. Official stories show how Mao Zedong and his rebels ended a century of humiliation when they came to power in 1949. A year later, when China entered the Korean War, Mao returned the anti-imperialist flame to America, as in this patriotic song. from the time, “The March of the People’s Voluntary Army.”

UNIDENTIFIED K SONGSUES: (Singing in non-English).

RUWITCH: “Sons and Daughters of China,” the original texts go, “will defeat the wild wolves of American imperialism.”

Again Professor Liu.

LIU: So after 1949, the Chinese people did not mean (spoken in non-English) the United States. They would say – always say (spoken in non-English), the American imperialists.

RUWITCH: And it stayed that way for the next three decades. In the eyes of the communists, capitalism and imperialism went hand in hand, and America was the enemy no. Things eased after the two countries normalized relations in the late 1970s, but shifted again after the party suppressed pro-democracy protests in 1989. Fear of China was in danger of disintegration, the party began to rethink what Anne Reinhardt, a history professor at Williams College, calls it its ideological glue.

ANNE REINHARDT: Then they are looking for something to fill the gap where the Communist Party no longer supports communism. And what they come up with is a sense of nationalism.

RUWITCH: Nationalism is supported, again, by the idea that China’s weakness comes from others who hold it down. And it remains a strong message even today. It is taught in schools and reinforced in propaganda films and state news programs. Do not think that China has the No. 2 economy in the world – it will soon be No. 1 – or one of the most advanced military on Earth and a space station and even a rover on Mars now. None of that changes the party count, says Liu, the professor.

LIU: As George Orwell said in his famous book “1984”, every dictator must have enemies. They need enemies. They say, okay, we have enemies out there, so you needed the party to protect you. We can protect you. We can protect you.

RUWITCH: Rhetoric has become sharper as US policy towards China has taken on a more difficult advantage in recent years. Today, as the party seeks to defend China, it has learned lessons from the past. It is now the largest trading nation in the world and is investing in infrastructure worldwide under its Rripa and Road initiative.

ISABELLA JACKSON: One way to make sure you are not humiliated on the world stage is to project power and trade with countries around the world. And their infrastructure is a way to make an impact.

RUWITCH: Isabella Jackson is a professor at Trinity College Dublin. She says as China builds influence and projects power abroad, however, its anti-imperialist rhetoric may begin to fade.

JACKSON: China is actively promoting itself as an anti-imperialist power, but, at the same time, operating in a rather colonial way.

RUWITCH: Judging by the applause for Xi, the idea of ​​standing up to the West and Western powers, some of which subjugated China a century ago, is still well known. And no one expects that to change any time soon.

John Ruwitch, NPR News.

