The journalist shares experience and career perspective in journalism and international relations

On May 28, Stephanie Fillion, a veteran journalist covering the United Nations, spoke at an event hosted by the Diplomatic Envoy, The Global Current, and Diplomacy Magazine. Fillion, who is also a podcast host with years of experience in international journalism, described her career advancement and shared her perspective on the challenges journalism faces today. Following the event, Diplomatic Envoy Jasmine DeLeon interviewed Fillion about her career and advice to students interested in the field.

Stephanie Fillion is from a small town in Quebec, Canada, where the seeds of her journalistic experience were sown.

She completed a three-year journalism program through the Cgep system because the program intertwined her interests in writing and traveling. Subsequently, she continued her studies through higher education.

Fillion studied political science, history and Italian at McGill University. She was then admitted to the Columbia School of Journalism, which she called “a dream come true”, earning a master’s degree in journalism, politics and global affairs.

“Having a master makes a difference in entering certain rooms,” Fillion told students during a Seton Hall-sponsored event. “A mastery in journalism and the skills it gives you helps you take the next step as a journalist you would not do as a news reporter.”

However, Fillion noted that many Colombian students think their degree will open every door, but there is still a struggle. She stressed that this is especially true for international students because American companies are more reluctant to hire them.

After graduating from Columbia, Fillion worked for Pass Blue, a non-profit publication covering the KB. She said it was important to establish relationships with different media to build a large network.

While working on Pass Blue, Fillion also launched her own podcast: Written by UN. “Podcasting is an interesting medium because you can access the documentary style where [projecting] images on a TV can take time, “Fillion said. She added that she would recommend podcasting to those who would like to get more journalism experience.

Fillion encouraged Diplomacy students to learn other languages ​​and stressed the importance of cultural fluency in the fields of international relations and journalism.

“In the UN, knowledge of two languages ​​is very basic,” noted Fillion, who studied Italian. “If I had the time and courage to study certain languages, I would learn Chinese, Arabic or Russian.”

Fillion also advised journalists who aspire to be “very persistent and very patient”. She said that as a millennial herself, she believes the younger generation is not very patient. “It’s worth learning at every step of the way – learning how to control the fact, learning how to interview – because it’s really worth it to be patient and learn how to do things slowly,” he said. Fillion.

Fillion talked about how challenges and difficulties journalists face as they adapt to a rapidly changing world. She said the “million-dollar question” the world is trying to solve is how journalism can adapt and benefit from the rise of social media and digital communications. “The Internet has an effect on empowering all kinds of speeches and perspectives,” Fillion said. “In lecturing on fake news, many people do not realize that there are processes and rules in journalism, and journalists cannot simply write what they want.” Fillion advises students who use social media to be careful and understand that there are consequences to what they post.

Based on Fillion’s experience as a UN reporter, she believes that given the limited resources, there is even more room for quality journalism, especially more investigative and in-depth work, at the UN.

“The UN is such a giant organization that I think more news organizations can provide resources,” Fillion said. “The main task of journalists is to hold people accountable. From what I have seen in my work, journalists have been able to scratch the surface.”

Fillion acknowledges that the field of journalism is “a difficult field and people have to be passionate and work hard to succeed.” At the event, Fillion said that “it may take a while for you to get published and it may take a while before you take your vacation, but it is a fascinating profession where you meet extraordinary people every day and sometimes it is worth the wait and build the name your “.

Millions reflected in the many stories she has covered in her career. She said it is difficult to choose a single story because “as a journalist every person you meet helps you grow and learn something new.” “I have interviewed presidents and people on a daily basis and it is equal to me because everyone has faced challenges in their lives,” Fillion said. “It’s about listening and trying to make the most of that story – and telling that story to others.”