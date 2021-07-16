UK Food Review Calls for a Sugar and Salt Tax





LONDONR With England stuck in what it calls a vicious circle of junk food consumption, the authors of a government-commissioned review of the nations food industry have put sugar and salt in their cross hair. Independent review, which was released Thursday, calls for a long list of ideas to improve nations’ eating habits, including a tax on sugar and salt, with proceeds used to pipe fresh fruit and vegetables to most families poor, along with allowing doctors to prescribe fruits and vegetables and forcing food companies to report the distribution of their sales by food. The Covid-19 pandemic has provided a painful reality check, the authors of the review write, noting that overweight levels had contributed to Britains for the large number of pandemic deaths. There is a widespread recognition that we need to change our national diet as urgent. The milestones are high: Poor diet contributes to around 64,000 deaths in England each year, the review found, with Type 2 diabetes projected to cost the National Health Service $ 20 billion a year by 2035.

Government officials said they would do it respond to review in six months in an official white paper, though Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not look enthusiastic when asked about reporters Thursday. I should not, I should say, be drawn to the idea of ​​extra taxes for diligent people, he said, though he said he doubted there were some good ideas in it. The review, which consulted 300 food, agriculture and health groups and was written by Henry Dimbleby, founder of the Leon restaurant chain, which serves what he calls the healthiest and most sustainable fast food, called for a variety of changes to address food and health inequalities and address climate change. But it was a proposed tax on sugar (about $ 2 per pound) and salt (about double that) used in foods processed or provided by restaurants or caterers that attracted the most attention and sparked the strongest reactions. The Food Foundation, which was consulted during the review, called the tax an exciting proposal, adding that child obesity levels in Britain were at a critical level and had not declined in recent years, and that the nation has an opportunity to support the food system to protect human and planetary health. Britain introduced a tax on sugary drinks three years ago, and researchers found that it led to beverage manufacturers to reduce sugar content in their products. A world-first salt tax would have a similar effect, stimulating food producers to reformulate their food where voluntary efforts had failed, Graham MacGregor said. a professor of cardiovascular medicine at Queen Mary University and chair of the Salt Action Advocacy group.

But food production groups said consumers would ultimately have to pay the cost of taxes, an unfair claim for businesses that have struggled to stay afloat during the pandemic.

A salt and sugar tax will ultimately affect those families who are already struggling to make a living by making food and drink more expensive, said Kate Halliwell, chief scientific officer for the Food and Beverage Federation. Conservative groups denounced the proposal as an intervention and said it would increase the price of staples such as jam, cereals and candy. One group, the Taxpayers Alliance, predicted the changes could cost some families an addition $ 238 a year. The report acknowledged that the tax was likely to raise prices for some products, but said the $ 4 billion a year it raised could be used to benefit poorer families. Revenue can be directed toward expanding eligibility for free meal programs for students by subsidizing the delivery of fresher food to lower-income families and programs that allow primary care physicians to prescribe fruits and vegetables. It is not a tax to raise the price, Mr Dimbleby told the BBC, it is a tax to get companies to reformulate. The report also examined the effect of food farming practices on climate change, seeking financial assistance for farmers trying to switch to greener farming practices. Extreme weather events and catastrophic harvest failures, she said, would lead to another major blow to our food supply.

The review stopped calling for a meat tax, describing the idea as politically impossible and highly punitive for poorer families, but it encouraged the government to invest in alternative proteins. Other recommendations included mandatory reporting of the distribution of food sales by nutritional value and better education on cooking and eating in schools.

