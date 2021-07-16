International
Kyle Thompson Joins Plumbing International Manufacturers as Technical Director | tidings
NORCO, Calif .– (WIRE BUSINESS) – 15 July 2021 –
Kyle Thompson is starting as well International hydraulics manufacturers is the new technical director, and he will focus on finding friends.
This press release contains multimedia. See the full publication here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715005715/sq/
Kyle Thompson is the new technical director for Plumbing Manufacturers International. (Photo: Business Wire)
“My son (eight years old) asked me, what am I going to do in my new job? And my answer was that I was going to make friends,” Thompson said. “The way I look at it, my position facilitates communications and the exchange of information between people. I like the idea of open information and relationship building. So this is a big attraction for me with PMI.”
With a starting date of July 19, Thompson comes from PMI IAPMO member, where he spent more than 10 years working as a standards development engineer. During this time, he often participated in the PMI Technical Talk and other initiatives of the PMI Technical Committee, giving him a first-hand look at the PMI collaborative process, driven by consensus that seeks to reconcile different perspectives. . “The PMI culture is anyone who works together for the common good and I look forward to entering the board,” he declared.
Thompson’s work requires him to find and pay attention to the legislation and codes that are under development for manufacturers, and to report those developments to the PMI membership. At the same time, many manufacturers are getting related information from other sources. “If I have built the relationship in the right way, which I am looking forward to doing and the members have information to contribute, I can share it with the whole membership,” he explained. “So I see it as an exchange that asks for information from our members that is important to them and appreciates their permission by letting me know when they find out about things. If it’s important to an individual member, it is very likely that is important for everyone in PMI Organizations “.
Prior to joining IAPMO, Thompson worked for a solar design and installation company while working on his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from California State Polytechnic University in Pomona. His experience with this company first made him familiar with off-grid, decentralized building systems, which have become the subject of various pilot programs because they require less infrastructure and have the potential to save water and energy. “I can see the plumber going down a similar road eventually, where we leave the municipal treatment plants where everyone’s waste goes and switch to a neighborhood approach focused on recycling and alternative energy sources,” he said.
A resident of Norco, Calif., Thompson said he would be happy to continue working remotely as part of the PMI team, whose members are spread across the country. “Working remotely enables me to be here with my family,” he declared. “I liked being able to be at work and then go out and see how they are doing with school and raising them.”
About International Plumbing Manufacturers
Plumbing Manufacturers International (PMI) is the hydraulic manufacturers’ trading association that produces more than 90 percent of the United States hydraulic products, represents more than 150 iconic brands, and develops safe, reliable, and efficient hydraulic technologies of water. PMI members contribute more than 464,000 jobs and $ 85.5 billion to the economic impact on America’s economy.
With a vision of safe and accountable plumbing at all times, PMI advocates for the performance of plumbing products by contributing to water efficiency and savings, sustainability, public health and safety, and customer satisfaction. PMI members produce toilets, urine, faucets, shower heads and other water-efficient products in more than 70 countries across the country and sell them online and in more than 24,000 home improvement stores, stores and equipment and stores in all 50 states. For more information on PMI, contact the organization at 1750 Tysons Blvd., Ste. 1500, McLean, Va., 22102; tel .: 847-481-5500. www.safeplumbing.org.
See the source version at businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715005715/sq/
Contact PMI Media: Ray Valek, ray @ valekco.com, 708-352-8695
Keyword: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: OTHER MANUFACTURER T OTHER
SOURCE: International hydraulic manufacturers
Business wire for copyright 2021.
PUB: 15.07.2021 11:00 AM / DISK: 15.07.2021 11:02 AM
Business wire for copyright 2021.
Sources
2/ https://www.bakersfield.com/ap/news/kyle-thompson-joins-plumbing-manufacturers-international-as-technical-director/article_17ef94f2-79e9-5dc9-a577-9d9f8d4ea7a2.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]