Kyle Thompson Joins Plumbing International Manufacturers as Technical Director | tidings

Kyle Thompson is starting as well International hydraulics manufacturers is the new technical director, and he will focus on finding friends.

Kyle Thompson is the new technical director for Plumbing Manufacturers International. (Photo: Business Wire)

“My son (eight years old) asked me, what am I going to do in my new job? And my answer was that I was going to make friends,” Thompson said. “The way I look at it, my position facilitates communications and the exchange of information between people. I like the idea of ​​open information and relationship building. So this is a big attraction for me with PMI.”

With a starting date of July 19, Thompson comes from PMI IAPMO member, where he spent more than 10 years working as a standards development engineer. During this time, he often participated in the PMI Technical Talk and other initiatives of the PMI Technical Committee, giving him a first-hand look at the PMI collaborative process, driven by consensus that seeks to reconcile different perspectives. . “The PMI culture is anyone who works together for the common good and I look forward to entering the board,” he declared.

Thompson’s work requires him to find and pay attention to the legislation and codes that are under development for manufacturers, and to report those developments to the PMI membership. At the same time, many manufacturers are getting related information from other sources. “If I have built the relationship in the right way, which I am looking forward to doing and the members have information to contribute, I can share it with the whole membership,” he explained. “So I see it as an exchange that asks for information from our members that is important to them and appreciates their permission by letting me know when they find out about things. If it’s important to an individual member, it is very likely that is important for everyone in PMI Organizations “.

Prior to joining IAPMO, Thompson worked for a solar design and installation company while working on his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from California State Polytechnic University in Pomona. His experience with this company first made him familiar with off-grid, decentralized building systems, which have become the subject of various pilot programs because they require less infrastructure and have the potential to save water and energy. “I can see the plumber going down a similar road eventually, where we leave the municipal treatment plants where everyone’s waste goes and switch to a neighborhood approach focused on recycling and alternative energy sources,” he said.

A resident of Norco, Calif., Thompson said he would be happy to continue working remotely as part of the PMI team, whose members are spread across the country. “Working remotely enables me to be here with my family,” he declared. “I liked being able to be at work and then go out and see how they are doing with school and raising them.”

About International Plumbing Manufacturers

Plumbing Manufacturers International (PMI) is the hydraulic manufacturers’ trading association that produces more than 90 percent of the United States hydraulic products, represents more than 150 iconic brands, and develops safe, reliable, and efficient hydraulic technologies of water. PMI members contribute more than 464,000 jobs and $ 85.5 billion to the economic impact on America’s economy.

With a vision of safe and accountable plumbing at all times, PMI advocates for the performance of plumbing products by contributing to water efficiency and savings, sustainability, public health and safety, and customer satisfaction. PMI members produce toilets, urine, faucets, shower heads and other water-efficient products in more than 70 countries across the country and sell them online and in more than 24,000 home improvement stores, stores and equipment and stores in all 50 states. For more information on PMI, contact the organization at 1750 Tysons Blvd., Ste. 1500, McLean, Va., 22102; tel .: 847-481-5500. www.safeplumbing.org.

