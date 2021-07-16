Dick Tidrow, two-time World Series champion with the Yankees, has died at the age of 74





Dick Tidrow, who won two World Series titles as a member of the New York Yankees, is dead. He was 74 years old. Tidrow played 13 seasons in the major leagues with the Yankees, Cleveland Indians, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox and New York Mets. In his post-game career, he was a special scout for duties with the Yankees and was the director of personnel for the San Francisco Giants. CLICK KERETU P FORR MORE MANY Sports Coverage at FOXNEWS.COM Tidrow was credited with helping build the Giants dynasty that won three World Series titles from 2010 to 2015. He was serving as Giants president’s senior adviser on baseball operations Farhan Zaidi before his death. The organization announced his death on Wednesday. “Our entire organization is heartbroken by the news of Dicks passing by,” San Francisco President and CEO Larry Baer said in a statement. “So much of our success over the last three decades is directly related to Dicks’ contributions. He will be truly missed by all of us and our thoughts are with Marie Jo and his entire family during this difficult time. “ BAUER TREVOR PAID LAY DURES NROP 27MED 27 JULY WITH MLB Giants Vice President Brian Sabean added: “Dick was a unique and special person whose influence and influence was legendary throughout the game and whose fingerprints were on all three of our World Series trophies. On a personal level, we shared some incredible ups and downs together and I am forever grateful for his 40 years of friendship and support ”. Tidrow started with the Indians in 1972. He was 14-15 years old with 2.77 ERA and 123 attacks. He was traded to the Yankees in 1974 with Chris Chambliss. He won World Series titles with the Yankees in 1977 and 1978. He ended his playing career with the Mets in 1984. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APPLICATION He ended his playing career with 100 wins, 975 hits and a 3.68 ERA. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

