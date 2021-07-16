International
More good news for MBA international borrowers: $ 100 million in funding
MPOWER has announced a major capital investment which means that the education loan provider will be able to finance more international MBA borrowers
MPOWER Financing, a fintech platform that is one of the leading providers of educational loans for college students worldwide aspiring to study in the US and Canada, announced on July 14th that it has increased a capital investment of $ 100 million by highlighting investor confidence in the MPOWER position as the leading financial platform for students aspiring to study in the US and Canada.
There are more than one million international students currently studying in the US and 600,000 studying in Canada; numbers which are expected to increase rapidly as Covid-19 restrictions continue to be lifted. Funding education and covering related costs within campus are a major concern among prospective students, which MPOWER addresses by providing scholarships and loans to students from more than 200 countries. Among those studying in other fields, MPOWER offers loans for MBA and other business graduate students.
We are pleased to be working with experienced investors who share our vision for empowering the brightest students from around the world, says CEO Emmanuel (Manu) Smadja, who founded MPOWER Funding in 2014. The new funds will be used for directly support students, automate and scale our operations and grow our team in Bangalore, India. We hope to support an even greater number of qualified students from around the world as they undertake to study in the US and Canada.
MICHIGAN ROSS DEVELOPS HEALTHCARE INVESTMENTS WITH NEW NEW LEADING COLOR
The past year and a half has shown how the healthcare industry needs impactful innovations. New Pinkert health accelerator at the School of Business at the University of Michigan Ross aims to support that innovation by helping students develop and start their own creative ideas for addressing key challenges in healthcare.
Managed at the Zell Lurie Institute in Michigan Ross, the Pinkert Health Accelerator adds to the extensive world-class healthcare and entrepreneurship offerings available to students at Michigan Ross and the University of Michigan. The accelerator provides student teams with grant funding; expert mentoring by UM faculty, staff and alumni; and advice from a board of leaders in healthcare venture and investment.
The new accelerator was created thanks to a dedicated fund included in a $ 5.4 million gift from Eleanor and Michael Pinkert, MBA 65 / BSE 64. This gift also established the Pinkert Scholarship Program, which provides full travel scholarships for Michigan Ross MBA full time students focused on healthcare. The accelerator is led by Faculty Director Mike Johnson, MD / MBA 11 and Program Director Anne Perigo, BBA 91.
WHARTON MBA APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF IND INDIA MINISTRY OF ELECTRONICS AND INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY
2010 Wharton MBA graduate Ashwini Vaishnaw. Daily photo of Pennsylvania
Ashwini Vaishnaw, a graduate of the Wharton MBA, has been named as the new Minister of Electronics and Information Technology of India, the Indian government announced on Tuesday.
A 2010 graduate of the two-year MBA program in Whartons and a graduate of the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, a leading public technical university in India, has taken on the role of Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics and Information Technology, Bloomberg reported. .
The appointment comes amid a continuing effort for greater control over major technology companies, such as Twitter and WhatsApp, by the Indian government, the media writes. Former Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad had left during the political war with the technology giants.
TEXAS A&M CAN EXPAND THE CAMPUS
Texas A&M University has announced it will expand the Mays Business School by adding a complex of higher business education.
The complex will begin construction during the Fall of 2022 and will be located on the western extension of the campus. The new complex will be three stories high and will hold many departments at the Mays Business School.
The Business Education Complex will feature a large atrium, rooftop garden, a broadcast studio and more.
JOHNS HOPKINS CAREY JOINS FORT FOUNDATION
Johns Hopkins Carey School of Business is joining the Fort Foundation as an MBA partner and Fort Fellows partner school.
The Fort Foundation is a non-profit consortium of multinational corporations and business schools that was established to address business inequality. As one of the 55 member schools, Carey School of Business will partner with the Fort Foundation to expand opportunities for women seeking an MBA and graduate business education.
We are extremely pleased to become a member of the Fort Foundation after years of successful collaboration. The Forts mission aligns with our long-standing commitment to supporting the education, development and support of women in business and to fostering an inclusive environment, said Alex Triantis, Dean of the Carey School of Business. At Carey we recognize the essential role that women play as leaders in business and society, and we work to ensure that women have access to business education and support throughout their careers.
