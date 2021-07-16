International
Old News From the Wenatchee World archives: Railway project to connect Wenatchee and Oroville; Cost opening toys; reported fire at Grand Coulee Dam | Old News
115 years ago 1906
Wenatchee heads 15 second-class post offices in the state of Washington on business invoices for the fiscal year ending June 30. Wenatchee’s total for the year was $ 10,800, up from $ 8,250 last year. According to a report by the postal inspector, Wenatchee will now qualify for the city carrier free service in another year.
James J. Hill has announced that construction on the Wenatchee-Oroville branch of the Great Northern Railway will begin this fall. The survey work was done this summer.
Rev. LR Kufus of the Wenatchee Methodist Episcopal Church left this morning for Chelan to attend the Republican Mission District ministerial meeting. This district is one of four that includes the Columbia River Conference.
Stemilt Hill’s Nick Graf this week ended up picking and packing his cherry crop. Graf has sold them through the Wenatchee Valley Fruit Producers Association and will receive 80 cents per 10-pound crate.
Wheat growers Douglas County and Big Bend are forecasting the smallest production in the area’s history this year. Hot weather and lack of rain have been to blame.
Founding Articles of Washington Farmers Grain and Milling Co. were presented yesterday at Olympia. The company, capitalized at $ 250,000 divided into 2,500 shares, will operate a 400-barrel flour mill to be built in Wenatchee this fall. CE Packard, one of the leaders in the project, has announced that the plant will grind the wheat by January next year. Trusted board members are DA Beal, AP Kiser, JS Albin, TJ Groves and Packard.
Elroy J. Crum and Mr. McKise are buying machinery for a sawmill that will build the Crum Canyon south of Entiat.
65 years ago 1956
Lyman Stokes is the new mayor of Twisp. The city council on Tuesday evening appointed Stokes to fill the unquenchable term of Nick Rudd who resigned.
Mr. and Mrs. Jack Patton of Ephrath will leave on July 31 for Salt Lake City, where Patton will be the finance officer for Region 4 of the U.S. Advertising Bureau.
Glenn A. Woods, assistant manager of the Wenatchee Chamber of Commerce, was appointed as the new manager on Thursday, succeeding Chester C. Kimm. His appointment was announced by House President Brown Metcalf.
Tyler’s, Inc., formerly Brissette, Inc., will hold its Grand Opening on Friday. The clothing store is located on Ave. 26 N. Wenatchee.
Paine’s East-Side service will hold its grand opening this weekend at the East Wenatchee Shopping Center. Kermit Paine is the owner.
Carl Wheelon is the new school supervisor in Waterville.
Bernard R. Davies has been elected chairman of the administrative board of the Christian Memorial Church in Ephrath.
40 years ago 1981
Ephrathic Volunteer Firefighter Brad W. Hinchliff has been named Volunteer Firefighter of the Year. He has served 13 years in the department.
The Wenatchee Citizen Ballet dancers will perform this weekend at the Harper Joy Theater at Whitman College in Walla Walla. Participants include Michelle Auwerter, Cari Cox, Marianne Deal, Debbie Durham, Paige Fulleton, Stephanie McDougall, Joan Mason, Katrina Pickens, Terri Rockwell, Janelle Simon, Marie Skaug, Paula Stratton, Victoria Thoroughman, Jewel Tweten and LeAnn Walt.
Willard Snider, the retired operator of the Wenatchee motel, has tips for young business people: “Take care of customers,” he says. “They are the ones who pay the bills.” Snider and his wife, Marian, who have operated the Wenatchee TravelLodge for 11 years, are selling their franchise to Billie Barrozo, who owns other TravelLodges in California and Idaho.
Cost Cutters Toys, a Bellingham-based retail toy business, has rented the old South End Safeway building here and is planning to open a way out
Wenatchee’s James E. Cheney and Waterville’s John O. Ruud are the new owners of Wenatchee Packing Co., the new corporation that succeeds Wenatchee Meat Packing. The men bought the business from George L. Dosser, who still owns the affiliate business, Blue Ribbon Meat Co.
A building under construction along the Twisp Highway will house part of Ulrich’s Valley Extended Pharmacy, a clothing-accessories store run by Dennis Kinder, and a fast-food café run by Ron Scharf.
Mrs. Kenneth Hedden, worthy defender of Washington’s General Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star, has announced three appointments to state offices by Wenatchee Astral Chapter No. 75. They are Mrs. Victor Richardson, Robert K. Crial and Riggs.
Roberta Majors Simmons from Wenatchee has been advised that a homage to the songs and poems she wrote about the late Bing Crosby will be included in a 12-hour documentary of Crosby’s music career at Gonzaga University in Spokane.
The fire broke out in one of two tunnels carrying energy from the third Grand Coulee Dam power plant to its sprawling backyard, shutting down the plant’s generating units. About 30 firefighters from the U.S. Bureau of Advertising and local fire departments have been battling the blaze since it was first spotted Monday.
