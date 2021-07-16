Singh rejects one-time wealth tax idea, demands continued tax on ‘ultra rich’ – National

New Democrat leader Jagmeet Singh is dismissing the idea of ​​a one-off wealth tax that Parliament’s budget overseer says could raise tens of billions of dollars, instead demanding a continuing tax on the “ultra-rich” .

In a report Thursday, parliamentary budget officer Yves Giroux estimated that a lump sum tax of three per cent and five per cent on Canadians with net worth over $ 10 million and $ 20 million respectively would yield between $ 44 billion and $ 61 billion, respectively.

He qualified his projection to be a “wrapper calculation” informed by “property tax evasion / evasion behavior in the US” and other factors.

However, Singh is sticking to his proposal from last year that requires an annual one percent tax on families with assets over $ 20 million.

“We do not believe in a single tax. We believe that the ultra rich should always pay their fair share. “And we know there are a lot of gaps, which means the ultra-rich are not paying their fair share at all,” he told reporters at a news conference in London.

He said the budget official’s report shows there is a lot of revenue to be collected by the government, but he believes a continued tax on “ultra-rich” residents is the right path to fair contributions.

Singh is also seeking a “pandemic profit tax” that would temporarily target internet giants such as Google, Netflix and Amazon who “are taking that money offshore and not paying their fair share”.

Liberals disagreed with Singh’s characterization, pointing to a middle-class tax cut, higher personal income taxes for those earning over $ 150,000, and the Canadian Child Benefit as among measures “to make Canada more just and fair to all. “

“We are committed to ensuring that everyone pays their fair share of taxes, so that we continue to have the resources needed to invest in people and help our economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.” Katherine Cuplinskas, a spokeswoman for Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, said in an email.

She also noted the additional $ 304 million in the April budget for the Canada Revenue Agency to combat tax evasion and avoidance, as well as the demand, effective earlier this month, for foreign digital platforms like Netflix and Spotify for collect and send taxes to Canada.

Conservative national revenue critic Philip Lawrence also opposed Singh’s characterization.

















“Contrary to the NDP’s talk points, the Conservatives of Canada actually created programs to stop international tax evasion. We believe the same rules apply to everyone. This is different from the Liberals, who routinely implement a “A set of rules for everyday Canadians and another set of Liberals and well-connected insiders,” he said in a statement.

As the country marches toward a possible election this year, the NDP is proposing to use property tax expectations to pay off costly promises such as the national pharmacy and long-term home financing.

Singh’s stand against a one-line property tax comes as he travels the country on a campaign-style tour to promote an NDP work plan and other platform boards.

He unveiled on Wednesday the party’s plan to create one million jobs – a goal the Liberals and Conservatives have also pledged to achieve. It includes a promise that funded infrastructure projects will use Canadian steel and other domestic goods to supply the work.

The NDP job proposal focuses heavily on past promises, including better support for workers through a national dental care program, 10 days paid medical leave, and higher minimum wages.

Compared to a one-time property tax of up to five percent, the NDP’s next annual tax would give less money to Ottawa in the short term, but potentially more in the long term, according to figures from the parliamentary budget official.

Last July, Giroux estimated that a recurring one percent wealth tax would pour $ 5.6 billion into federal coffers in 2020-21, courtesy of about 13,800 well-to-do families. That drops to $ 12.1 billion in revenue in the first year of a one-off property tax, which would be collected in installments over five years.

Data from the Canada Revenue Agency shows its recent efforts to combat tax evasion by the super-rich have resulted in zero proceedings or penalties.

In response to a question raised in Parliament by NDP MP Matthew Green, the CRA said it referred 44 cases to individuals whose value exceeded $ 50 million in its criminal investigation program since 2015.

Only two of those cases went to federal prosecutors, with no charges subsequently filed.