WHO chief says deduction laboratory leak theory was premature | China

He said there had been a premature push to rule out the theory that the virus could have escaped from a Chinese government laboratory in Wuhan undermining the WHO report in March, which concluded that a laboratory leak was extremely impossible. .

I was a laboratory technician myself, I am an immunologist and I worked in a laboratory and accidents happen in the laboratory, said Tedros. Its common.

He said the WHO is laying the groundwork for new investigations into where Covid-19 came from, adding that we hope there will be better co-operation to reach the end of what happened.

In recent months, the idea that the pandemic somehow started in a lab and possibly involved an engineered virus has taken hold, especially with President Joe Biden ordering a U.S. intelligence review to assess the possibility in May.

China has responded aggressively, arguing that attempts to link the origin of Covid-19 to a laboratory were politically motivated and suggesting that the virus may have started abroad. At the WHO annual meeting of health ministers in the spring, China said future research into the origins of the Covid-19s should continue in other countries.

Most scientists suspect that the coronavirus originated in bats, but the exact route by which it was first thrown at humans through an intermediate animal or otherwise has not yet been determined. It usually takes decades to narrow down the natural source of an animal virus like Ebola or Sars.

Tedros said controlling what happened, especially in our laboratories, is important to nail down if the pandemic had any laboratory connection.

We need information, direct information on what was the condition of this laboratory before and at the beginning of the pandemic, said the head of the WHO, adding that China’s cooperation was critical. If we get complete information, we can exclude it (laboratory link).

Throughout the pandemic, Tedros has consistently praised China for its speed and transparency, despite senior WHO officials rushing inside for harassment by their Chinese counterparts.

Members of the World Health Organization (WHO) team investigating the origin of the Covid-19 coronavirus arrive by car at the Wuhan Institute of Virology Photos: Hctor Retamal / AFP / Getty Images

Last year, the Associated Press revealed that the WHO was disappointed by the lack of details from China during the early stages of the coronavirus spread and indicated that China was taking covert hunting measures for the origins of pandemics.

Numerous public health experts have also called for an independent examination of the origins of the Covid-19s, arguing that the WHO has no political influence to conduct such a forensic analysis and that the UN agency has failed after more than a year to extract critical details from China.

Jamie Metzl, who has led a group of scientists calling for a broader inquiry into the origin, welcomed Tedro’s comments but said it was deeply unfortunate and dangerous that there were no current plans for an investigation led by experts beyond the UN health agency.

Any WHO-led mission in China also requires government approval for all experts traveling to the country, as well as permission to visit field sites and final approval for any travel reports. WHO emergency chief Dr Michael Ryan has previously said the agency works by consensus and cannot force countries to cooperate.

Tedro’s appeal for transparency was echoed by German Health Minister Jens Spahn, who urged Chinese officials to allow the investigation into the origin of the virus to continue.

We appreciate the Chinese government ‘s cooperation so far for the first mission, Spahn said. But that is still not enough.

On Thursday, the WHO emergency committee warned that new and more dangerous Covid-19 variants were expected to spread worldwide, making it harder to stop the pandemic.

The announcement was also bad news as some countries struggle with a new wave of infections driven by new variants, namely Delta which was first identified in India.

The pandemic is not over anywhere, the committee warned in a statement Thursday after a meeting the day before.

Committee chairman Didier Houssin admitted to reporters that recent trends are worrying.

He said a year and a half after the WHO declared for the first time a so-called International Public Health Concern (PHEIC) its highest level of preparedness, we are still running after this virus and the virus is still going on behind us.