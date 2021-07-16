The UN warns of Libya’s banking system in danger of collapse





UNITED NATIONS, July 15 (Reuters) – Libya’s banking system “is likely to collapse” if the two parallel branches of the country’s central bank are not unified and deadlocked political talks could resolve a ceasefire, the UN special envoy warned. instead of Thursday. Oil-rich Libya fell into chaos after the overthrow of NATO-backed leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. It has been divided since 2014 between an internationally recognized government in the west and a rival administration in the east that has established its own institutions. The split of the central bank, combined with the lack of a unified budget, led to the two branches collecting debt to finance their respective administrations, UN special envoy to Libya Jan Kubis told the UN Security Council. “Managing this debt is only possible if the central bank merges. In simple terms, Libya’s banking system is likely to collapse, without the merger,” Kubis said. An international audit of Libya’s parallel central bank branches last week recommended steps that could lead to their eventual reunification. Kubis told the Security Council that the main finding was the merger “not simply recommended but required”. Any central bank reunification is expected to help boost confidence among Libyan oil buyers at a time when the country’s major export prices are rising. Oil revenues have flowed through the Tripoli-based Central Bank, which has paid the salaries of many state employees across the front lines. Oil exports to Libya were hit by a blockade by east-based forces last year, leading to revenue losses. A UN-led peace process in Libya brought a ceasefire last year and then a unity government was formed. However, this month’s talks aimed at paving the way for elections in Libya in late December stalled. Read more “I am concerned that although the ceasefire agreement continues to be maintained, despite minor clashes between armed groups and criminal gangs, the unity of the JMC (Joint Military Commission) and the implementation of the agreement may disintegrate if the political process remains stalled.” “Kubis said French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, who chaired the Security Council meeting on Thursday, said elections should be held in December and foreign forces should leave Libya, a repeated call by some council members. “It is high time to implement a progressive, balanced and orderly timeline for the removal of foreign elements from both camps,” Le Drian told the 15-member council. Diplomats said last month that Turkey and Russia, which support the opposing sides in Libya, had reached an initial understanding on a step-by-step withdrawal of foreign fighters backed by them. Read more Libya’s new unity prime minister, Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah, said the presence of foreign mercenaries “remains the most important obstacle to stability in Libya”. Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Additional reporting by Ahmed Elumami; Edited by Alex Richardson and Alison Williams Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

