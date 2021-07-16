



Eating and drinking alfresco could become a permanent device in England as the government said it would extend sidewalk licenses to help recover pandemic-stricken pubs, bars and restaurants. The plan is part of a hospitality strategy, announced Friday, targeting a sector that has lost 10,000 premises, cut 87 billion sales and created more than 350,000 jobs across the UK since the start of the crisis. coronavirus. Restaurants, pubs and bars received temporary permits to serve guests on sidewalks last year, helping to offset the impact of indoor floor space lost due to social distance requirements. While restrictions on hospitality and other sectors will end in the UK from July 19, sidewalk licenses will be extended by one year until the end of September 2022. The change could become permanent, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) said, although this would require legislation. Pubs will also be given a 12-month extension for temporary off-license licenses, also granted during the pandemic, that allow them to sell pliers and meals. The MHCLG outlined plans Friday as it launched a hospitality strategy that will be overseen by a council of industry executives and government officials, including junior business minister Paul Scully. The strategy includes plans to increase recruitment in a sector that has been hit by staff shortages, despite massive job losses over the past 18 months. Jobseekers will be directed towards opening up hospitality through the Department of Labor and Pensions, while the government will look at ways to improve training in the sector, including teaching practices and T-level qualifications. At the same time, the government is launching a $ 150 million fund to help communities keep local pubs at risk of closure. Neighborhoods will be able to come together to raise funds to save their pub, with the government matching their investments to a maximum of 250,000. Kate Nicholls, chief executive of UK Hospitality’s trade body, said the pandemic has devastated the hospitality sector and businesses are desperate to return by force and turn to lucrative trade. She said the strategy would help put the sector at the heart of high-road regeneration efforts, which are facing an uncertain future amid difficulties such as rising rent debt, staff shortages due to probation and tracking, and a shift towards online ordering in the retail sector. Business Guardian Email Registration MCHLG said its hospitality strategy will also include helping businesses reduce emissions and plastic waste, as well as measures to foster innovation by creating links between hospitality start-ups and universities. Nearly 12,000 host countries in the UK are not yet able to open below current restrictions, but they can do so by July 19, according to industry analysts CGA and AlixPartners. The change means that more than 8% of the 143,000 UK countries will be exempt from the restrictions. Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland are also due to lift restrictions in the coming weeks, although Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, has held a midnight curfew in pubs and bars since July 19, with face veils and distance social 1 meter remaining mandatory inside.

