Brazil’s Bolsonaro has been hospitalized for intestinal issues after 10 days of hiccupsExBulletin

AILSA CHANG, HOST: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is still in hospital after being flown to Sao Paulo earlier this week. He is being treated for a possible bowel obstruction. This is the latest in a string of health fears for Bolsonaro since 2018, when he was stabbed while on the campaign trail. As NPR’s Carrie Kahn reports, this comes amid a drop in his popularity and strong criticism for his treatment of the pandemic. CARRIE KAHN, BYLINE: Doctors at Vila Nova Star Hospital in Sao Paulo say President Bolsonaro is quoting, “developing in a satisfactory manner”. But they did not give a timeline for when he could leave the hospital. The president was sent to the capital Brasilia on Wednesday to unlock a blocked gut. (Audio word of archived recordings) EDUARDO BOLSONARO: (Spoken in non-English). KAHN: Bolsonaro’s son, Eduardo, a lawmaker, posted a video on the Telegram saying nearly a liter of fluid had been removed from his father’s stomach, relieving a lot of pain. Bolsonaro has undergone seven surgeries due to complications since he was stabbed in the abdomen by a mentally ill attacker more than three years ago. For the past few weeks, Bolsonaro has looked sick, looked sick during several public events. (Audio word of archived recordings) PRESIDENT JAIR BOLSONARO: (Spoken in non-English). KAHN: Last Friday, at the opening of a university fair in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, Bolsonaro could be seen visibly hiccuping. He later told a radio station he had hiccups 24 hours a day, some reports said up to 10 days. His hospitalization comes at a difficult time for him politically; his popularity is falling. MAURICIO SANTORO: This is his worst political moment since the beginning of his administration. KAHN: Mauricio Santoro is a political scientist at Rio de Janeiro State University. SANTORO: People are so angry now and they want answers. They want vaccines. KAHN: He says Bolsonaro is facing a lot of criticism for his treatment of the COVID pandemic. More than half a million Brazilians have died. Officials are looking at allegations that the Bolsonaro administration demanded a reversal when they purchased the COVID-19 vaccines. Carrie Kahn, NPR News, Mexico City. (Voice of music) Copyright © 2021 NPR All rights reserved. Visit the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for further information. NPR transcripts are created in a short time up to Folje8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and manufactured using a transcription ownership process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. Authoritative recording of NPR programming is audio recording.

