The tornado leaves ‘catastrophic’ damage in Barrie, Ont.

Four people were hospitalized with serious injuries and about 25 damaged buildings in Barrie, Ont., On Thursday after a tornado tore through a southeastern neighborhood in downtown Toronto, leaving a devastating road in its wake.

In addition to the four people the paramedics took to the hospital, at least four others were treated for less serious injuries, Andrew Robert, head of Simcoe Paramedic Services, told a news conference Thursday night. Paramedic clinics create a triage area in St. Gabriel Archangel Catholic School on Prince William Way, in the southeastern neighborhood of the city that was hardest hit by the tornado.

Of the 25 buildings that were damaged, three were completely destroyed, officials told a news conference.

“I can not tell you how incredible it is that no one was killed,” said Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman.

Residents came out of their basements to find crumbling walls, crumbling roofs, crumbling buildings, car spins, broken gas lines and crumbling wires and cries wandering around them.

WARNING: This video contains swearing.

“This is an incredibly difficult day,” Lehman told the conference. “We will respond and rebuild, above all we want to make sure everyone is safe.”

Lehman said he was pleased to see “incredible offers” from people showing up with water, food and other supplies for their neighbors.

After the tornado was affected, emergency workers responded to “numerous reports of damage” in the southeastern part of the city.

‘The damage is catastrophic’

“The damage is catastrophic. It is significant. It is a major major,” Barrie police spokesman Peter Leon said during the emergency response, urging people to stay away from the area.

Environment Canada had issued tornado warnings across the region throughout the afternoon, but lowered warnings to across Ontario in the hours after the winds tore Barrie.

Cover immediately: Barrie, Collingwood, Hillsdale, Orillia, Lagoon City, Washago, Innisfil, New Tecumseth, Angus, Ontario. Credit and videos: @ splendahearn / Instagram 0:22

Vehicles overturned, fences destroyed

In the hours following the tornado hit, Barrie residents took to social media, posting photos and videos of the devastation caused by the storm. Many homes have damaged roofs, backyards and fences.

These images on social media along with Environment Canada data itself helped confirm the storm was a tornado, said agency warning meteorologist Geoff Coulson. The Hesaid tornado struck around 2:30 p.m., just minutes after Environment Canada improved its tornado clock in warning.

“We do not have an understanding of the damage route, length or width of trail” the tornado received when it struck Barrie, he said, but the agency is sending a team to investigate, such as the North Tornado Project at Western University.

On the corner of Monarchy and Majesty in Barrie, families are fleeing their homes destroyed after the tornado struck. (Martin Trainor / CBC)

The neighborhoods near Mapleview Drive East and Prince William Way in the southeastern part of the city received the most damage.

After the storm, some residents fled assessing the damage, which included overturned vehicles and destroyed fences.

“There is extensive damage from the tornado hitting the Prince William Way and Mapleview area at SE Barrie,” Lehman said in a tweet. “Please avoid the area as emergency teams are focused on making sure everyone is safe.”

Homes were damaged in a Barrie neighborhood, Ont., After a tornado tore through the region on Thursday. (Edward Loveless / Twitter)

Barrie police, with the help of OPP and fire services, said they were going door to door to check on residents in the Mapleview area.

“My thoughts are with everyone in Barrie and Innisfil affected by the severe weather today,” Prime Minister Doug Ford said in a tweet. “A big thank you for our first responses that are currently on the ground helping the situation. Please stay safe everyone!”

The tornado affected GO Transit, the public transit service for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton areas. All trains on the Barrie Line were completed at Bradford GO Station as teams inspected the tracks north of Bradford.

‘Houses that have come out of their foundations’

“There are houses that have come out of their foundations, obviously a lot of roofs that have been blown up,” Barrie-Innisfil MP John Brassard told CBC News. “I’ve seen springboards in people ‘s pools, so the damage is quite devastating.

Brassard is in the area checking out friends and residents. He noted the smell of gas near several houses while the barbecues were “immediately disconnected from the gas line,” he said.

“The gas crews are here, the water crews are here. They are doing everything they can to close things,” Brassard said. “And now, the police are going door to door just to make sure everyone is accountable.”

“This is going to be a long operation because the damage is so extensive,” he added.

Neighborhood 6 city councilor Natalie Harris was visiting her son and ex-husband when a tornado hit their neighborhood. They ran fast into the basement just as it hit the house.

“We could hear the tornado above us,” she said. “The house was shaking. It happened so fast, we had no idea when it would end.”

Harris praised the house and neighborhood afterwards and said there was “so much destruction”, and that the whole road was damaged.

“Everything is ruined,” Harrissaid. “I can not believe it”.

Several homes in Barrie, Ont., Were damaged after a severe storm and tornado Thursday afternoon. (Brandon Vieira / Twitter)

Environment Canada had first released a severe storm hour just before noon for Barrie, Midland and Orillia. This was upgraded to a tornado warning from the early afternoon which ended just before 3pm ET.

By 3 p.m., Environment Canada issued another hurricane warning for Newmarket, Georgina, Uxbridge and surrounding areas, but had completed it at 3:30 p.m. The Atornado Warning was also in effect for the Peterborough-Kawartha Lakes area .

The storm also affected Keswick, Ont., But whether this was also a tornado remains to be determined, Coulsonsaid.

“It looks like as it moves further east, it will start to weaken somewhat, but it will still be a very dangerous storm for a while,” he said.

“It ‘s also important to remind people that it continues to be an ongoing situation, (storm) hours continue to be in effect for most of southern and eastern Ontario, and there is still a potential for harmful storms to occur late in the afternoon. and evening hours in parts of the province. “

Residents in the area remember the moment the tornado hit

Residents in the area recalled the moment the tornado struck.

“My friend said he was going to check his boat. He came home and his house was general,” Shane said. “The roof snapped and his trailer was on the neighbor’s road.

Many homes had major damage to roofs, backyards and fences after Thursday’s storm tore through the region. (Brandon Vieira / Twitter)

Olivia Michalski was on her way home when the tornado tore through the area. When she arrived her neighbor told her she had seen clouds of the tornado tunnel and ran to the basement.

“It just passed by us some way,” Michalski said. “Thankfully, I was not close to where the tornado hit, my parents were at home at the time and they did not even know what was happening.”

Tracy Miller recalls the tornado that struck Barrie in 1985 and she experienced her second tornado on Thursday. Her grandmother’s house, she said, was destroyed.

“You do not think you will be in that thing twice in a lifetime,” she said. “My heart goes out to all who are in Barrie today.”

Various warnings and hours of strong storms continued to spread as the storm moved across the province.

LOOK | Local MP describes landslides in Barrie, Ont .:

Barrie-Innisfil Conservative MP John Brassard joined Power & Politics on Thursday from the site in Barrie, Ont., Where a tornado blew the city Thursday afternoon. “Emergency services and city teams are doing everything they can to make sure everyone is well,” he said. 7:15

Much of southern Ontario beyond Toronto remained under strong storm surveillance Thursday, according to Environment Canada later that afternoon.

Risks include wind gusts of 90 to 110 km / h, nickel-sized or golf-sized stocks and heavy rainfall.

Environment Canada said it was continuing to monitor for possible tornadoes.

The Ontario SPCA and Humanitarian Society said they would provide support to anyone affected by the tornado who may be struggling to care for their animals after injury.

The city of Barrie has set up a tornado helpline to help anyone in need at 705-728-8442.