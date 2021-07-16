The former military commander in Canada is accused of obstructing justice





Former senior Canadian military officer OTTAWA, under investigation for sexual misconduct, was charged with obstruction of justice on Thursday, the latest in a series of events that have highlighted widespread harassment and conflicts of interest in the country’s military, most of them involving the elite of forces. Charges against Gen. Jonathan Vance, the former chief of staff of the Canadian Armed Forces, who twice led military troops stationed in Kandahar, Afghanistan, emerged from an investigation into allegations of sexual conduct against him. In a statement, the investigative arm of the Canadian Forces did not provide details except that the obstruction of justice occurred in February, during its investigation. The general retired in January. Michel Drapeau, a former Canadian military officer who now teaches law at the University of Ottawa, said no defense staff leader has faced criminal charges.

Many serving members and retired members like me see this with much concern and sadness, he said in a telephone interview. We do not know if this is the end or the beginning of a process, there are so many charges. Global News, a broadcaster, reported that court documents show that Mr. Vance had contacted a woman and asked her to make false statements about their past relationships with investigators. The indictment against Mr Vance was filed under criminal law rather than through the military justice system and will be heard in a civilian court, the investigation service said. Some military law experts claim that the design of Canada’s military justice system makes it impossible for a high-ranking military commander to prosecute, a step that has no precedent. The allegations are the latest step in a series of events related to sexual misconduct and the country’s military elite. Two comments, a recently released last month, have also found that the Canadian military is riddled with sexual harassment. Not long after the investigation into Mr Vance began, Adm Art McDonald, his successor, stepped aside when he became the subject of a separate investigation into misconduct.

The spread of Canadians vaccines was also affected by allegations of sexual misconduct. Major General Dany Fortin resigned in May as head of logistics for the spread after he became the subject of an investigation into allegations of misconduct that occurred while he was a student at a military college. In March, Deputy Adm. Haydn Edmundson, chief of staff of the armies, went on indefinite leave while becoming the subject of a sexual conduct investigation. And last month the second soldiers in command left after inviting Mr Vance to a game of golf. Lieutenant General Mike Rouleau, the deputy chief of defense staff, said he had proposed the game to Mr Vance to ensure his well-being. While General Rouleau said the investigation was not discussed, he acknowledged that he understood how such an activity could make some perceive a potential conflict of interest. In 2019, the government allocated $ 690 million to settle allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct within its military that were brought in five class action lawsuits. As incidents escalate, opposition members of parliament have called for the resignation of Harji Sajjan, the defense minister who is a former army lieutenant colonel who served in Bosnia and Afghanistan. In February, Global News aired an interview with Kellie Brennan, a former Army major, who said this she had a sexual relationship with Mr. Vance over several years, including periods when it was under his command in Toronto and Ottawa.

In April at a hearing of the commission of the House of Commons, Mrs. Brennan said Mr Vance told her he was untouchable and instructed her to lie if asked about their relationship. While Mr. Vance never threatened him physically, said Ms. Brennan, he made it clear that there would be serious consequences if she spoke out against him. She also testified that he gave birth to two of her children during their relationship, but does not support them. Mr Vance did not comment Thursday. In the past he has denied having sex with Mrs. Brennan while she was under his command but admitted they had a date in 2001. Investigators are also examining the emails Mr. Vance sent to another woman in the military. While chief of defense staff, a position in which he was appointed by the previous Conservative government, General Vance launched a highly publicized campaign to eradicate sexual harassment in the military. The current investigation has prompted the military to develop a new plan based, instead, on the latest independent review. In that review report, Morris Fish, a former Supreme Court judge, found that sexual misconduct remains the same weakening, how unbridled and so destructive as it was during a similar review in 2015.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/15/canada-military-commander-charged.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

