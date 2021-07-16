International
Goldman lowers GDP forecasts in Southeast Asia as the delta variant spreads
Students, wearing face masks amid the Covid-19 pandemic, sit next to a mural depicting the Indonesian flag at an Islamic high school in Banda Aceh on June 10, 2020.
Mayor Mahyuddin | AFP | Getty Images
SINGAPORE Covid-19 infections are on the rise in several major Southeast Asian economies and this has prompted Goldman Sachs to lower its 2021 growth forecast for most of the region.
The spread of the most transmissible delta variant has pushed Covid daily cases to record high levels in Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand in recent weeks. That has led to tougher restrictions in Indonesia and Thailand and an extension of restrictions in Malaysia, Goldman economists wrote in a note Thursday.
In the Philippines, the spread of the coronavirus has made mitigation of social distance measures “impossible” this year, economists added.
Renewed virus growths and stronger restrictions are likely to “weigh significantly more” on growth in the second half of 2021 than previously thought, economists said.
Goldman lowered its growth forecasts by more than 100 basis points for Indonesia, Malaysia and the Philippines. Singapore and Thailand saw a smaller cut from the bank.
Slow pace of vaccination
The rapid rise in Covid infections across Southeast Asia has come as vaccination advances in the region except Singapore many countries remained like USA and UK
Singapore has one of the fastest vaccination rates in the world, with over 41% of its population completely inoculated, according to the latest data compiled by our online statistics portal World in Data.
But the rest of the region is much slower: Malaysia has fully vaccinated 12.4% of its population while Indonesia has inoculated 5.7% of its people completely, the data showed. Less than 5% of the population in Thailand and the Philippines are completely inoculated against Covid.
Singapore, which tightened social distancing measures in early May, began easing restrictions last month. Goldman economists predicted that Malaysia would be the future to follow suit in the fourth quarter, while other Southeast Asian economies would do so only in the first half of 2022.
Goldman said stronger global growth would benefit more from trade-oriented economies like Singapore and Malaysia. Malaysia, which is a net exporter of goods, is also likely to benefit from higher commodity prices, the bank said.
Meanwhile, “higher exposures to sectors such as tourism, lower exposures to global trade and limited policy advocates are likely to delay lower growth in Indonesia and Thailand and keep the return of subsequent growth quieter in Philippines than our previous expectations, “she added.
