Goldman lowers GDP forecasts in Southeast Asia as the delta variant spreads

Students, wearing face masks amid the Covid-19 pandemic, sit next to a mural depicting the Indonesian flag at an Islamic high school in Banda Aceh on June 10, 2020.

SINGAPORE Covid-19 infections are on the rise in several major Southeast Asian economies and this has prompted Goldman Sachs to lower its 2021 growth forecast for most of the region.

The spread of the most transmissible delta variant has pushed Covid daily cases to record high levels in Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand in recent weeks. That has led to tougher restrictions in Indonesia and Thailand and an extension of restrictions in Malaysia, Goldman economists wrote in a note Thursday.

In the Philippines, the spread of the coronavirus has made mitigation of social distance measures “impossible” this year, economists added.