The Chinese people ordered to think like Xi while the Communist Party aims to strengthen control

And now, despite being silent on almost all forms of dissent, the party seems to be concerned that it still does not command sufficient ideological and political allegiance – and is embarking on a major effort to double education on both fronts.

“Ideological and political work is the excellent tradition of the party, special feature and prominent political advantage – it is the lifeline of all its work,” the instruction said. “(It) has a significant impact on the future fate of the party, the long-term stability of the country and the cohesion and unity of the nation.”

A central part of the campaign focused on promoting the “Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for the New Age,” Xi’s political doctrine which was written in the party constitution in 2017. Before Xi, only Chairman Mao Zedong Mao Zedong “) and its main leader Deng Xiaoping (” Deng Xiaoping Theory “) had their eponymous political philosophies embedded in the theoretical pantheon of the party.

Since 2017, the Xi doctrine has been frequently studied by party cadres in meetings and in a specially created mobile propaganda app designed to teach philosophy.

And now, the party wants the general public to increase “their sense of political, ideological, theoretical and emotional identification” with Xi’s ideology, according to the directive.

In a statement last week, the ministry said primary and secondary schools across the country will start using textbooks on “Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for the New Era” in September. Last fall, dozens of universities – including top global institutions such as Peking University and Tsinghua University – introductory courses began in it.

And last month, the party’s Central Committee approved seven new research centers on Xi’s ideology, adding 11 already established. These centers have been set up by universities and think tanks, provincial governments and central government ministries.

The latest, launched last week by the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, is dedicated to “Xi Jinping Thought on Ecological Civilization”. The others were created for the study of “Xi Jinping Economic Thought”, “Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy” and “Xi Jinping Thought on Rule of Law”.

Wu Qiang, a political analyst in Beijing, said the campaign is part of Xi’s move to further consolidate power and support public support ahead of the party’s 20th congress next year. At that meeting, Xi is widely expected to stay for a third term after he lifted the boundaries of the 2018 presidential term.

“There is a lot of speculation whether the Xi doctrine will be formally abbreviated to ‘Xi Jinping Thought’ at the 20th congress and all the ideological and political work is laying the groundwork for this,” Wu said.

While the international media has long referred to Xi’s philosophy simply as “Xi Jinping Thought”, its official name has remained unchanged. His official cut would put Xi’s legacy in one equal rhetorical basis with Mao, who built a cult of personality around himself and ruled China until his death in 1976.

Ling Li, a Chinese policy and law expert at the University of Vienna, said that unlike Mao’s China, Chinese people now face a flood of digital information, despite the party’s best efforts at censorship. “Therefore, if the party is determined to emerge from the information battle as the winner, it is vital for it to rebuild the lenses with which people read and interpret information so that people can always reach the ‘correct’ conclusion even when exposed to uncensored information, “she said.

And to do this, the party is seeking to tighten the ideology in all aspects of society, from government, companies, schools, rural villages and urban residential communities online, according to the directive.

For example, enterprises are told to combine ideological and political work with the day-to-day production, operation, management and development of human resources in order for employees to “resolve ideological doubts, quench spiritual concerns, quench cultural thirst and alleviate psychological pressure. “.

In residential communities, the party seeks ideological and political work to “penetrate deeply into the work and life of the masses.” In the village, the party wants to nurture “new age farmers with ideals and moral integrity” who are also “well educated and disciplined”.

Some villages, for example, have doubled in ideological education by broadcasting party propaganda from loudspeakers installed on the roofs of people’s homes. In the village of Xibaipo in Hebei province, which borders Beijing, speakers give Xi Jinping the opinion, theories and policies of the party to the villagers three times a day, according to a article published last week by an account run by social media parties.

In Anhui province, these types of propaganda loudspeakers have been deployed in 10,000 villages. “Listening to the speakers and studying the spirits of the Secretary-General [President Xi Jinping] important speeches … a new trend has become between farmers and other rural residents, “the article claimed.

Washington will warn US firms to do business in Hong Kong

The U.S. government is ready to warn American companies about the dangers of doing business in Hong Kong, but do not expect Washington to tread too much ground yet.

US President Joe Biden on Thursday confirmed a rumor circulating in the media throughout the week: his administration plans to soon issue advice to companies warning them of a “deteriorating” situation on Chinese soil .

“The situation in Hong Kong is deteriorating and the Chinese government is not keeping its commitment, how will it deal with Hong Kong,” Biden told reporters at the White House on Thursday, referring to Beijing’s commitment to safeguarding half autonomous status for 50 years from the date of its surrender by Britain in 1997.

Biden described the announcement as “more advisory on what could happen to Hong Kong,” without giving further details.

The business advisor “probably won’t pack an immediate punch,” according to Brock Silvers, chief investment officer at Hong Kong-based Adamas Asset Management. He added that “few US companies currently operating in Hong Kong will be surprised by its content or otherwise unaware of Hong Kong’s growing risks.”

But Silvers said it reflects an “increasingly controversial” relationship between China and the United States. Relations have been straining for some time as the two countries clash over everything from Hong Kong and Xinjiang to Big Data and foreign investment.

American companies have also been paying attention in Hong Kong for a while, too.

Last month, the president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong called the destruction of the pro-democracy tabloid of the city Apple Daily a “shot beyond the bow” after its reporters were arrested and millions of dollars in assets were frozen. Authorities cited violations of a new national security law as their reasoning for cracking down on the publication.

“It’s not just the closure of Apple Daily,” said AmCham Hong Kong President Tara Joseph told CNN Business at the time . “Normally the new normal and change that Hong Kong is going through from its era as a post-British colony to an era where it is, increasingly, part of China’s plot.”

Reuters also reported Thursday that Washington is preparing to impose financial sanctions on “a number of Chinese officials” over Hong Kong, citing two anonymous sources. CNN Business has contacted the US State Department for comment.

But it is also not entirely new territory for Washington. Hong Kong CEO Carrie Lam said late last year that she was forced to raise money due to US sanctions that cut it off from the global banking system.

No vaccine, no entry?

Dozens of county-level governments in at least eight Chinese provinces this week issued announcements warning citizens they have until late July or early August to receive their vaccines, after which they will face a variety of restrictions. daily life.

“Everyone is responsible for preventing and controlling the epidemic and vaccination starts with me!” read an announcement issued by Dingnan County in Jiangxi Province, which is home to about 220,000 people. The announcement added that “first and foremost” unvaccinated residents would be barred from entering schools, public transport and medical equipment, among other facilities and services, starting July 26th.

Most of the areas imposing the measures are relatively small by Chinese standards – the largest being Zaozhuang City in Shandong Province, which has a population of 4.2 million. The first move was announced on July 8 and as of Wednesday new announcements were still being posted.

To date, China’s central government has not formally mandated vaccination against Covid-19, but many now worry that the restrictions are a precursor to a nationwide vaccine mandate.