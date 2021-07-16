International
The second hurricane warning for the Peterborough area was lifted
A second tornado warning from Environment Canada for Peterborough Township, Lakefield, Kawartha Lakes South Town, Lindsay and Kawartha Lakes South Town was removed from 5:55 p.m. Thursday.
At 7:52 p.m., Environment Canada issued stern storm warnings for the city and county of Peterborough along with Lindsay and the southern city of Kawartha Lakes. By 9 p.m., warnings were lifted while strict storm hours remained in effect.
An early tornado warning for Peterborough town and county and Kawartha Lakes City was also removed from 4:47 p.m. Thursday and replaced by stern storm warnings as a cold front moved west on Thursday afternoon. A second tornado warning for northern Peterborough County was later lifted at 5:43 p.m.
Previously a severe storm capable of producing a hurricane had been placed moving along Katchewanooka Lake near Lakefield, heading east at 55 km / h, according to Environment Canada.
Emergency response was called around 4pm to a farmhouse and barn that collapsed on Royal Oak Road between Manila and the UK.
Trees and power lines have been cut in the area, leaving hundreds of Hydro One customers in that area without power.
Winds of up to 59.4 km / h were recorded between 4 and 6 pm at Peterborough Airport, according to Environment Canada.
Earlier Barrie was hit hard by a tornado.
July 15 has historically been a bad day for the weather in the Peterborough area. An F2 tornado struck the Bobcaygeon area on July 15, 1995 while the Peterborough 2004 flood was also on July 15.
“A cold front will engulf southern Ontario late this afternoon. “Scattered in front of and along the front, scattered storms are expected to occur,” said Canada Environment Storm Clock, originally released at 11:58 p.m.
“Some of these storms can become severe, with harmful winds, heavy rain and hail the main threats. Some isolated tornadoes are also possible.
“Strong gusts of wind can throw free objects, damage weak buildings, break branches from trees and overturn large vehicles. Remember, strong storms can produce tornadoes. Heavy rains can cause severe flooding and waterlogging on the roads.
“Be prepared for severe weather. Cover immediately if threatening weather approaches. Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, get inside.
“The Office of Firefighters and Emergency Management recommends that you be covered immediately if threatening weather approaches.”
Hydro One said its teams are ready to respond to any power outages that may occur during the storm. The company is urging customers to prepare for potential power outages by refilling household emergency boxes and registering in advance for outage alarms to stay up to date on power outage information.
Based on the company’s outage forecasting tool, Hydro One teams are able, ready to assess the damage and safely restore energy to customers, according to a press release from Hydro One.
Customers can report power outages online through the company outage map and application or by calling 1-800-434-1235.
Hydro One offers the following tips on what to include in your family emergency preparedness bag:
• Water and food that do not spoil for all family members, including pets
• A manual can opener
• Flashlight or flashlight with battery and radio
• Cash
• Ambulance bag and medical supplies
• blankets
• Emergency numbers including the Hydro One hotline, 1-800-434-1235
• Fully charged cell phone and extended battery packs
If you notice a falling line, keep it at least 10 feet behind, even if it does not appear to be straight. Report it to the police and call Hydro One at 1-800-434-1235, advises Hydro One.
*****
Several people were injured, ‘catastrophic’ damage after the tornado hit Barrie
Canadian Press
A tornado swept through a southern Ontario city Thursday afternoon injuring a number of people and causing “catastrophic” damage, police said.
Officers were going door-to-door to check residents in a tornado-stricken Barrie neighborhood, while first aid workers provided first aid for the injured, police spokesman Peter Leon said.
Some houses have suffered structural damage, some have lost power and some gas lines have been affected, he said.
“The damage is catastrophic, it is significant, it is huge,” Leon said, urging people to stay away from the area.
“It seems very symbolic, unfortunately, of a war zone in some countries.”
Barrie chairman Jeff Lehman also demanded caution.
“There is extensive damage from the tornado in the Prince William Way and Mapleview areas of SE Barrie. “Please avoid the area as emergency teams are focused on making sure everyone is safe,” he wrote on Twitter.
Meanwhile, people shared photos and videos of the devastation as a result of the tornado, showing homes with their roofs partially torn, vehicles overturned and debris littered the streets in parts of the city north of Toronto.
“Oh god, a tornado just hit our house,” one person exclaims in a video showing collapsed photo frames, broken items and debris scattered inside a house.
“The roof is gone,” the person added before going outside, where large pieces of pink construction insulation, wood and other materials were scattered on the street. What appears to be accessories can also be seen near the house.
Geoff Coulson, a meteorologist on alert with Environment Canada, said those images and videos have helped confirm that the storm was indeed a tornado.
The tornado hit around 2:30 p.m. just minutes after Environment Canada improved its tornado clock for the area in a warning, he said.
“We do not have an understanding of the damage route, length or width of the trail” the tornado took when it hit Barrie, he said, but the agency is sending a team to investigate, just like the North Tornado Project at Western University.
The storm also hit Keswick, Ont., But whether it was also a tornado remains to be determined, he said.
The tornado warning for Barrie was lifted shortly before 3pm after the storm moved east, but one is now in place for the Peterborough Lakes and Kawartha area.
“It looks like as it moves further east, it will start to weaken somewhat, but it will still be a very dangerous storm for a while,” Coulson said.
“It ‘s also important to remind people that the situation is still ongoing, storm (storm) hours continue to be in effect for most of southern and eastern Ontario and there is still a potential to damage storms until late afternoon. and evening hours in parts of the province. ”
Prime Minister Doug Ford was among those who offered their sympathies to the affected residents.
“My thoughts are with everyone at #Barrie and #Innisfil affected by the severe weather today. A big thank you for our first responses that are currently on the ground helping the situation. Please stay safe everyone!” said Prime Minister Doug Ford on Twitter.
Barrie was also hit by a devastating tornado in 1985, a powerful F4 storm that killed eight people.
