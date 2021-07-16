



LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (July 15, 2021) Starting today, guests can embark on a delicious tour of six continents during the EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival presented by CORKCICLE at the Walt Disney World Resort. This delicious holiday, which runs until November 20, 2021, features 129 days of food fun, including a menu of new flavors and sips along with live entertainment, family activities and more. Global markets serve a host of international flavors, including favorite dishes from fans from Hawaii, Australia, Germany, Canada and Greece, as well as new spicy, pleasant and sweet dishes to satisfy the taste. CORKCICLE is the introductory sponsor for this year’s festival; guests visiting the Shimmering Sips Global Marketplace and four other locations during the event will discover some of the beverage options available for purchase in CORKCICLE premium exclusive beverage containers. Here are some of the things guests can enjoy at the EPCOT 2021 International Food and Wine Festival: More than 20 Global Markets debut today, with 10 others joining the party this fall. New open markets now include The Noodle Exchange, The Swanky Saucy Swine, Rotunda Bistro, Tangierine Caf: Flavors of the Medina, and Brew-Wing at the EPCOT Experience. Later this fall, New Global Markets include Kenya, Mac & Eats and Lobster Landing. Returned favorites include Shimmering Swallows hosted by CORKCICLE, Earth Eats hosted by Impossible, Refreshment Port hosted by Boursin Cheese and Flavors from Fire hosted by The NFL on ESPN. For a full menu, visit TasteEPCOT.com.

Live music will fill the air during this festival of years. IN America Gardens Bandstand introduced by Florida Blue Medicare , local bands from all over Central Florida play popular songs of yesterday and today, Friday through Monday, at the Garden of America Theater. Direct acts they perform daily include Voices of Freedom , Mariachi Cobre AND Chiefs of Jammin .

Remys Ratatouille Hide & Squeak invites kids of all ages on a magnificent adventure to find Head Remy around the festival. Guests can purchase a map and stickers from selected locations and then search for statues of the Little Head Hidden throughout the World and Global Markets. Those who complete the exquisite scavenger hunt gain a special surprise, courtesy of Chef Remy.

Holding that food vibe from Disney and Pixars Ratatouille, families can also attend the Emiles Fromage Montage, where they buy five participating cheese plates from selected Global markets. Those who collect all five stamps, including a pastry fruit cheesecake with toasted macadamia nuts, can go back to the Shimmering Swallow to ask for a prize.

Visitors can commemorate their visit to this festival with official event merchandise, including clothing, home decor, culinary essentials, trade pins and more. The International Food and Summer Festival Food and Summer 2021 EPCOT presented by CORKCICLE is available with a valid ticket or permit and a Disney Park Pass reservation for EPCOT on the same date. As the event continues in the fall, it will be part of the Worlds Most Magical Celebration starting October 1st in honor of the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort. For more information on the festival, visit TasteEPCOT.com or follow #TasteEPCOT on social media channels. Offers are subject to change without notice. For more information on Walt Disney World Resort, visit WDWNews.com. ###

