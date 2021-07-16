



DALLAS, July 15, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: eat), a well-known leader at the casual dinner, announced today that George R. Mrkonic is retired from the company’s board of directors at the end of his current service term in 17 November 2021. Mrkonic joined Brinker’s board of directors at September 2003 and has since served as vice chairman of the board November 2013 and as chairman of the Compensation Committee since October 2015. He currently serves on the Governance and Nomination Committee. “For 18 years George has provided tremendous value to Brinker and our brands by offering advice from his global leadership experience and expertise in retail industries, customer knowledge, economic conditions and capital markets,” he said. Wyman Roberts, Brinker CEO and president. “I appreciate George’s knowledge and support in shaping and building Brinker’s best-in-class leadership team and wish him all the best after his retirement.” Mrkonic will continue to serve as non-executive chairman of MARU Group and on the board of directors for AutoZone, Inc. AND Salona Ulta, Cosmetics & Fragrances, Inc. “George has been an instrumental leader on board and has brought a wealth of knowledge, experience and strategic thinking to support Brinker in his growth and leadership in the casual food industry,” he said. Joseph M. DePinto, chairman of the board for Brinker. “I am grateful for George’s advice and contribution for almost two decades. His leadership and cooperation will be lost.” ABOUT BRINKER

Brinker International, Inc. is one of the leading companies in the world for casual dining restaurants. Based on Dallas, in terms of March 21, 2021, Brinker owned, operated or franchised 1,657 restaurants under the names Chili’s Grill & Bar (1,603 restaurants) and Maggiano’s Little Italy (54 restaurants). SOURCES Brinker International, Inc.

