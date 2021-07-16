International
What you know about colon pain
The colon is another name for the colon. It is an important part of the digestive system. Sometimes a person may experience pain in this area. Once food passes through the stomach, it enters the small intestine, where the body absorbs most of its nutrients.
The remaining waste products will move to the colon, where the body removes as much fluid and nutrients as possible. It then returns these wastes to the feces and removes them.
How does the colon feel?
The colon is about 5 feet long and surrounds the abdomen on the right side, through and on the left side. It then descends to the lower part of the colon, or rectum. The rectum connects to the anus, which is the opening from which the stool leaves the body. The colon enlarges as it moves food and digested waste. In a healthy colon, these contractions are painless and people rarely notice them.
However, certain conditions that affect the colon can cause pain. For example, when the colon is irritated, inflamed, infected, obstructed, or obstructed, strong contractions may occur. These can cause pain and discomfort.
Due to the synesthetic pathway of the colon through the abdomen, a person may feel colon pain in several different areas. For example, some may have general abdominal pain, while others may have pain in a certain area. People can also feel pain in the rectal area, just above the anus. This pain can feel sharp and stinging or dull and painful.
Causes of colon pain
There are some medical conditions and temporary digestive problems that can cause colon pain. The sections below discuss this in more detail.
CONSTIPATION
When the stools are too large or too strong, they cannot pass through the colon and rectum smoothly. This can cause abdominal pain and pain near the rectum and anus. Sometimes hard stools can cause tears in the lining of the anus or anal fissures. This can cause bleeding and pain when you have a bowel movement. People with constipation may need more fiber in their diet. They can help soothe the stool and allow it to pass more easily by:
- Eat fruits and vegetables rich in fiber
- Talk to a doctor about fiber supplements
- Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated
Some medications can also cause constipation. A person with medication-related constipation should talk to their doctor if this side effect causes them concern.
Diarrhea
Diarrhea has a variety of possible causes, ranging from food intolerance to viruses and bacteria. Occurs when a person’s colon contracts too often, causing watery or loose stools. These rapid contractions can cause abdominal pain and cramps leading to colon pain. Loose stools can also irritate the anus, causing burning and stinging.
Diarrhea is usually short-lived if it is caused by a virus or food intolerance. However, some bacteria and diseases that cause diarrhea can be serious and lead to dehydration. Treatment options for mild diarrhea may include electrolyte drinks (to prevent dehydration) and a gentle diet.
The National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) says over-the-counter diarrhea (OTC) medications can help treat acute diarrhea. However, a child should not use over-the-counter medication without first consulting a doctor’s parents or guardians. People who have diarrhea lasting more than a few days should talk to a doctor.
Irritable bowel syndrome
Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) is a digestive condition with symptoms that often affect the colon. IBS can cause stomach pain and colon cramps, usually around a bowel movement. IBS can also cause:
- Gas and bloating
- CONSTIPATION
- Diarrhea
- Mucus in the stool
Health professionals currently do not know the exact cause of IBS. However, there may be a link between IBS and increased sensitivity of the gut or immune system.
