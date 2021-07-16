



ORLANDO, Fla. The EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival officially kicked off Thursday at Walt Disney World. The 129-day event allows guests to try delicious food on all six continents, see live entertainment, buy merchandise and enjoy family fun for all ages. [TRENDING: Disturbing details in stabbing of Florida teen | Officer Raynor has long road ahead| PICS: Lightning strikes near Florida beach] New signage for the EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival on July 15, 202- (McReynolds) A number of fan-favorite Global Markets will return to the festival, including Hawaii, Australia, Germany, Canada, Appleseed Orchard, Flavors from Fire and Greece. Ad This year’s festival also includes some brand new Global Market concepts, including the beer arm at Epcot Experience, Lobster Landing, The Noodle Exchange, Kenya, The Swanky Saucy Swine and the Tangierine Caf: Flavors of the Medina. New Global Marketplacd, The Noodle Exchange at the EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival (McReynolds) Some of the Global Market countries have opened with the festival, however others will open later this fall. Click here to see the entire menu for this year’s festival. Disney said the Epcot 2021 International Food and Wine Festival opens with the America Gardens Bandstand presented by Florida Blue Medicare, a series of live music concerts that will run Friday through Monday evenings. Others direct entertainment this year the festival includes JAMMin Chefs, Mariachi Cobre and Voices of Freedom at America Gardens Theater. Ad EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival (McReynolds) The theme park is also offering its own Remys Ratatouille Hide & Squeak scavenger hunt this year. Families buying a map from places including the Port of Entry, Pin Merchants and World Traveler can look for Remy, the famous boss, as he is located throughout the park. Those who find all the hidden statues and turn the map will get a surprise. Guests can also attend Emiles Fromage Montage. Anyone who buys the five cheese dishes featured in the festival passport will receive a unique specialty award for the festival. This year ‘s festival is presented by Furry leather, an innovative beverage company. Visitors visiting the Shimmering Sips Global Marketplace and four other locations during the event will discover several beverage options available for purchase in Corkcicle premium exclusive beverage containers. Ad Goods at the EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival (McReynolds) The event will also feature other special, themed merchandise, including a Beauty and the Beast-inspired merchandise collection, Chef Remy clothing, the Mickey and Minnie apple orchard collection, and an annual postment collection Figment. The EPCOT International Food and Wine Festival will run until November 20th. As the event continues into the fall, it will be part of the Worlds Most Magical Celebration starting October 1 in honor of the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World. The festival is free with admission, which requires a reservation. Click here to learn more. Use the form below to register at ClickOrlando.com Newspaper In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops, delivered every Friday morning. Ad

