Pulitzer Prize-winning Indian photojournalist Danish Siddique killed in Kandahar | World News

Kandahar: Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, a Pulitzer Prize winner working for the international news agency Reuters, was killed in Kandahar while on a reporting mission with Afghan security forces, Afghan Ambassador Farid Mamundzay said on Friday. “Deeply saddened by the sad news of the murder of a Danish friend, Seddiqi in Kandahar last night. The Indian journalist and Pulitzer Prize winner was embedded in the Afghan security forces. “his family and Reuters,” Mamundzay wrote on Twitter. Afghanistan’s Tolo News channel quoted sources as saying Siddiqui was killed in Kandahar’s Spin Boldak district. No further details now. Siddiqui had recently reported on a mission by Afghan special forces to rescue a policeman who had been cut off by others and had been fighting the Taliban for hours on his own. His reports included graphic images of missiles targeted by Afghan forces vehicles. Siddiqui had started his career as a television news correspondent and later switched to photojournalism. He joined Reuters as an intern in 2010. In 2018, Danish Siddiqui and his colleague Adnan Abidi won the Pulitzer Prize for Photography with Photography for documenting the Rohingya Refugee Crisis as part of the Reuters team. He was based in Mumbai, India. Danish graduated with a degree in Economics from Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi. He had a degree in Mass Communication from the AJK Mass Communication Research Center in Jamia in 2007. As a photojournalist, Danish Siddiqui covered a wide range of issues around the world. Some of his major works include covering the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, the Rohingya refugee crisis, the Hong Kong protests and the earthquakes in Nepal. Siddiqui was killed amid clashes between the Taliban and government forces, which intensified as US-led international forces withdrew from the area. The Taliban have captured several districts and border crossings in the north and west. The government has accused the Taliban of destroying hundreds of government buildings in 29 of the country’s 34 provinces. The Taliban deny allegations of widespread destruction by their fighters. A senior Afghan government official in Kabul, Nader Nadery, said security forces were working to oust Taliban fighters and regain control of 190 districts. The deteriorating security situation has raised fears of a new Afghan refugee crisis. President Ashraf Ghani met with regional leaders in Uzbekistan on Thursday, and Pakistan said it would host a conference of senior Afghan leaders in a bid to find a solution. (With data from PTI and Reuters)

