Danish Siddiqui: Reuters Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer killed in Afghanistan





Siddiqui was the main photographer of the news agency in India, based in Mumbai. Reuters reported Siddiqui’s death on Friday, citing an Afghan commander who said he had been killed while covering fighting between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters

The commander said Afghan special forces had been fighting to retake a market area near a border crossing with Pakistan when Siddiqui and a senior Afghan officer were killed, according to Reuters.

Reuters reported that Siddiqui had been entrenched over the past week with Afghan special forces and that he informed the news agency that he had been wounded in the arm during an early clash on Friday. The news agency said it was “unable to independently verify the details of the renewed fighting described by the Afghan military official”.

“We are urgently seeking more information, working with authorities in the region,” said Reuters president Michael Friedenberg and editor-in-chief. Alessandra Galloni said in a statement posted on Twitter.

“Danish was an outstanding journalist … a dedicated husband and father and a very loving colleague. Our thoughts are with his family at this terrible time,” they added. Siddiqui has been a photographer for Reuters since 2010, documenting the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, the protests in Kong Kong and taking on assignments in India ranging from religious celebrations to the country’s battle against the coronavirus. He was part of a Reuters team that won the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography for work covering Rohingya refugees fleeing Myanmar. The judges described the work as “shocking pictures that exposed the world to the violence” faced by the minority group. According to a profile on the Reuters website, Siddiqui received his first formal training in photography at film school. “While I like to cover news from business to politics to sports, what I like most is capturing the human face of a broken story,” Siddiqui said in profile. “I shoot for the common man who wants to see and feel a story from a place where he cannot be present himself.” The India Press Club said in a statement that he was “shocked” by the passage of Siddiqui. “True journalism needs courage and the body of Danish work is a testament to that,” she said. “We are at a loss of words.” Friends and colleagues paid tribute to Siddiqui on Twitter. “Danish was a handsome man. When he returned from office duties, reporters greeted him like a rock star, who he really was. He was just different. The news was not just news for him. He saw the people standing after her, and I wanted to make you feel, “the journalist said Rahul Bhatia Henry Foy of the Financial Times described Siddiqui as a “brilliantly talented photographer and a wonderful former colleague”. “His humor and charm never failed to illuminate the room, and his work brought critical critical stories to our eyes. A total pro, one of a kind: A massive loss to journalism,” Foy said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/16/media/danish-siddiqui-reuters-journalist-afghanistan/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos